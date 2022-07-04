comscore Xiaomi 12S Ultra launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
News

Xiaomi 12S Ultra with 50MP Sony IMX989 camera and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC unveiled

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a 50MP Sony IMX989 main lens with 1-inch sensor size.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra 3

Xiaomi has finally taken wraps off its much-awaited Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone. The 12S Ultra is the series’ top-most model that comes with a new design, impeccable cameras (on paper), and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Also Read - Xiaomi Band 7 Pro to launch on July 4: Here's what to expect

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Specifications

Design and Display Also Read - Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes with a 1-inch type sensor, but should it really matter to you?

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes with a new design as compared to other 12 or 12S series of phones. The smartphone has the much-rumored circular camera module on the back placed on a protruded camera island. On the front, it boasts a super-bright 2k resolution screen. Also Read - Xiaomi 12S Ultra to launch with Sony IMX989 sensor that has a 1-inch type sensor size

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The smartphone comes with a 6.73-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has 1500 nits of maximum brightness and supports HDR10+ certification. The screen has a 521 PPI pixel density and doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Cameras

One of the major highlights of the smartphone is its cameras. The device comes with Leica engineered optics and has Sony’s IM989 primary lens. There are a total of three cameras on the back, a 50MP main lens, which is the IM989 1-inch type-sensor.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

It is assisted by a 48MP ultra-wide lens with a 129-degree field of view and a 48MP telephoto lens with 120x zoom support. The main sensor supports the HyperOIS feature and has support for 8K video recording. The telephoto lens also supports OIS. On the front, it has a single camera for selfie shots.

Other Hardware and Software

The device is powered by the TSMC-made 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The smartphone packs a 4,860mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. There’s also a 10W reverse wireless charging support. Xiaomi claims that the phone can go up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes of charging.

It has stereo speakers by Harman Kardon. The phone also has IR Blaster support and boots on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Price and Colors

Coming to the pricing, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,739) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

It goes up to CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 82,539) for the maxed out variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

The smartphone has Black and Green color variants.

  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 7:05 PM IST

