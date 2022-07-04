comscore Xiaomi 12S,12S Pro unveiled with SD 8+ Gen 1 and up to 120W fast charging
Xiaomi 12S,12S Pro launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and up to 120W fast charging

Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro share the same design as the regular Xiaomi 12 phones but draw power from the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Xiaomi on Monday launched the all-new Xiaomi 12S series in China. The series comprises the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro. There’s also the Ultra model, which we covered in a separate story. The 12S and 12S Pro come with Leica-engineered cameras and are powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - Redmi teases a K series smartphone in India: All you need to know

Xiaomi 12S series Specifications

Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro bring a lot of similarities in the specs sheet. The major change has to be in the display and cameras. The design remains the same. Also Read - Xiaomi 12S Ultra with 50MP cameras and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC unveiled

The 12S sports a 6.28-inch AMOLED display, whereas, the 12S Pro gets a larger 6.73-inch AMOLED panel. Both feature a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. Also Read - Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, Xiaomi Book Pro to launch today alongside Xiaomi 12S series: Here are the details

On the camera front, both have triple camera systems. The cameras on the phones are co-engineered by Leica. There’s a 50MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP telemacro unit on the vanilla Xiaomi 12S.

On the other hand, the Pro model sports a 50MP IMX707 lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The main lens on the Pro model supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The duo has a 32MP camera on the front for selfies.

At the helm, both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The vanilla model has a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The Pro model packs a slightly larger 4,600mAh battery with 120W and 50W wireless fast charging support. There’s 10W reverse wireless charging support on both models.

The duo has an under-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. Both have IR Blaster support and dual-SIM 5G connectivity. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and NFC support. The series boots on MIUI 13 UI and has Android 12 OS.

Xiaomi 12S series Pricing

The Xiaomi 12S starts at CNY 3999 (roughly Rs. 47,158) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12S Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,413).

