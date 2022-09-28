comscore Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro will launch globally on October 4: Know details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi 12t And 12t Pro Android Redmi Tablet Earbuds Global Launch October 4
News

Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro set to make their global debut on October 4

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to come with 120W fast charging support, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and more.

Untitled design - 2022-09-28T120250.370

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch Xiaomi Note 12T and Xiaomi Note 12T Pro on October 4 globally. The company has confirmed that the event will take place at 5.30 PM IST and will be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Xiaomi’s homepage. Also Read - Xiaomi Civi 2 debuts with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and 32MP dual selfie cameras

The company has not revealed much about the handsets. The teaser caption just reads, “Make moments mega.” The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to come with a 200MP Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor at the back. This is the same as the Moto X30 Pro/Edge 30 Ultra. Also Read - Xiaomi-backed startup announces electric sports car, looks like Ferrari F8 Tributo

At the event, the company is also expected to launch the Redmi Pad tablet and a pair of TWS earbuds. Also Read - Government wants mandatory support for India's GPS-rival NavIC on all smartphones from 2023

Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T expected specifications

Xiaomi 12T Pro is likely to feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also rumoured to come with Dolby Vision certification. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and at least 256GB internal storage.

For photography, the handset might sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 200MP primary sensor. It is likely to come with a 20MP front-facing camera. Xiaomi 12T Pro might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The smartphone is likely to come with Harman-Kardon speakers.

Xiaomi 12T is expected to come with almost the same specifications as the Pro variant, except for a few. Xiaomi 12T is likely to come with a 108MP triple rear camera setup. It is also expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro expected price

According to a report, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be available at a starting price of EUR 849 (roughly Rs 66,700) in Europe, while the Xiaomi 12T could start at EUR 649 (roughly Rs 51,000).

  • Published Date: September 28, 2022 1:21 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV launched in India at 10.48 lakh
automobile
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV launched in India at 10.48 lakh
Intel s new app will let you call, share files from your iPhone, Android phone

News

Intel s new app will let you call, share files from your iPhone, Android phone

Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh in India, gets up to 315 km range

automobile

Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh in India, gets up to 315 km range

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus renders surface online: All we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus renders surface online: All we know so far

Intel launches 13th gen Intel Core desktop processors

News

Intel launches 13th gen Intel Core desktop processors

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro with a 200MP triple rear camera setup to launch on October 4

Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh in India, gets up to 315 km range

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV launched in India at 10.48 lakh

Intel s new app will let you call, share files from your iPhone, Android phone

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video

News

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video
Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More

News

Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More
Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones

News

Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook

Hands On

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook