Xiaomi has announced that it will launch Xiaomi Note 12T and Xiaomi Note 12T Pro on October 4 globally. The company has confirmed that the event will take place at 5.30 PM IST and will be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Xiaomi’s homepage. Also Read - Xiaomi Civi 2 debuts with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and 32MP dual selfie cameras

The company has not revealed much about the handsets. The teaser caption just reads, “Make moments mega.” The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to come with a 200MP Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor at the back. This is the same as the Moto X30 Pro/Edge 30 Ultra. Also Read - Xiaomi-backed startup announces electric sports car, looks like Ferrari F8 Tributo

At the event, the company is also expected to launch the Redmi Pad tablet and a pair of TWS earbuds. Also Read - Government wants mandatory support for India's GPS-rival NavIC on all smartphones from 2023

Ready to #MakeMomentsMega! Watch #XiaomiLaunch on our social media platforms on October 4th, 2022! pic.twitter.com/veD7ENAc4v — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 27, 2022

Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T expected specifications

Xiaomi 12T Pro is likely to feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also rumoured to come with Dolby Vision certification. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and at least 256GB internal storage.

For photography, the handset might sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 200MP primary sensor. It is likely to come with a 20MP front-facing camera. Xiaomi 12T Pro might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The smartphone is likely to come with Harman-Kardon speakers.

Xiaomi 12T is expected to come with almost the same specifications as the Pro variant, except for a few. Xiaomi 12T is likely to come with a 108MP triple rear camera setup. It is also expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro expected price

According to a report, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be available at a starting price of EUR 849 (roughly Rs 66,700) in Europe, while the Xiaomi 12T could start at EUR 649 (roughly Rs 51,000).