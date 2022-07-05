Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi 12S series including its flagship imaging phone, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Now, the company appears to be gearing for the release of the Xiaomi 12T lineup of phones. The popular tipster Kacper Skrzypek has revealed the codename of the phone and its key highlight. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Xiaomi 12T to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W fast charging: Report

Xiaomi 12T series to comprise two devices

The Xiaomi 12T series is tipped to come with two devices, as per the tipster. These two phones are codenamed “plato” and “diting.” The plato is said to be the 12T, whereas, the diting is believed to be the 12T Pro. Also Read - MediaTek launches Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000 chipsets for premium smartphones

The plato or the Xiaomi 12T is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. This follows in line with what was reported earlier. If the 12T gets a MediaTek chipset, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Other than this, the 12T was briefly leaked, thanks to the certification websites. The 12T will come in two RAM and storage variants – 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

The device is confirmed to come with 5G connectivity having a total of seven 5G bands. In addition to this, the phone will retain the IR Blaster that we see in most Xiaomi phones. It will have Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth, and GPS support.

Coming to the diting or the Xiaomi 12T Pro, the phone’s specs aren’t revealed, but we can expect it to come with a high refresh rate AMOLED panel. It will likely come with better cameras than the vanilla 12T and is expected to have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), since that’s popular in all phones lately.

Just like the 12T, the Pro model is expected to come in two RAM and storage options – 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

These specs sound too familiar and that’s probably because, both the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro are expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50S and K50S Pro phones, which were released sometime back in China.