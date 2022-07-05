comscore Xiaomi 12T tipped to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi 12t Could Launch With A Mediatek Dimensity Chipset
News

Xiaomi 12T could launch with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12T is expected to launch alongside the Xiaomi 12T Pro sometime later this year.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi 12S series including its flagship imaging phone, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Now, the company appears to be gearing for the release of the Xiaomi 12T lineup of phones. The popular tipster Kacper Skrzypek has revealed the codename of the phone and its key highlight. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Xiaomi 12T to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W fast charging: Report

Xiaomi 12T series to comprise two devices

The Xiaomi 12T series is tipped to come with two devices, as per the tipster. These two phones are codenamed “plato” and “diting.” The plato is said to be the 12T, whereas, the diting is believed to be the 12T Pro. Also Read - MediaTek launches Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000 chipsets for premium smartphones

The plato or the Xiaomi 12T is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. This follows in line with what was reported earlier. If the 12T gets a MediaTek chipset, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Other than this, the 12T was briefly leaked, thanks to the certification websites. The 12T will come in two RAM and storage variants – 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

The device is confirmed to come with 5G connectivity having a total of seven 5G bands. In addition to this, the phone will retain the IR Blaster that we see in most Xiaomi phones. It will have Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth, and GPS support.

Coming to the diting or the Xiaomi 12T Pro, the phone’s specs aren’t revealed, but we can expect it to come with a high refresh rate AMOLED panel. It will likely come with better cameras than the vanilla 12T and is expected to have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), since that’s popular in all phones lately.

Just like the 12T, the Pro model is expected to come in two RAM and storage options – 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

These specs sound too familiar and that’s probably because, both the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro are expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50S and K50S Pro phones, which were released sometime back in China.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 6:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple Watch 8 may launch in September along with iPhone 14: Price, specifications and more
Wearables
Apple Watch 8 may launch in September along with iPhone 14: Price, specifications and more
OnePlus 10T 5G listing surfaces on Amazon UK website: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T 5G listing surfaces on Amazon UK website: Check details

Vivo India offices raided by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering act

News

Vivo India offices raided by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering act

Keeway K-Light 250 V bike launched in India at Rs 2.89 lakh

automobile

Keeway K-Light 250 V bike launched in India at Rs 2.89 lakh

Twitter seeks judicial review of Indian government's content takedown orders

News

Twitter seeks judicial review of Indian government's content takedown orders

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Watch 8 may launch in September along with iPhone 14: Price, specifications and more

Vivo India offices raided by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering act

Keeway K-Light 250 V bike launched in India at Rs 2.89 lakh

Twitter seeks judicial review of Indian government's content takedown orders

Former Google CEO talks about metaverse: Here s what he said

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999