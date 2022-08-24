Earlier this month, it was revealed that Xiaomi could launch its next premium smartphone dubbed Xiaomi 12T Pro in September this year. Now that we are just a few days ahead of September, there’s a new certification hinting at an imminent launch of the device. The Xiaomi 12T Pro has now been spotted on the Google Play Console certification website revealing its key details. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G gets discounted on Amazon, starts at Rs 26,999

Xiaomi 12T Pro Google Play Console, Specifications

According to the Google Play Console listing, the smartphone is codenamed 'Redmi diting,' which is a similar codename as the Redmi K50 Ultra. This suggests that the previous reports that revealed the Xiaomi 12T Pro to be a rebranded K50 Ultra were legitimate.

Coming to the specs, the listing confirms that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole panel having a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels. The screen will have a screen density of 480 pixels.

Furthermore, it is confirmed that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is a flagship octa-core chipset that has Adreno 730 GPU for graphics. It is paired with 12GB of RAM. The variant that we see here is likely the top-end variant, we might see a lower 8GB RAM variant as well. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Apart from this, since the phone is said to be rebadged a Redmi K50 Ultra, its specs are clear. The Xiaomi 12T Pro could come with a 6.67-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate support.

It is expected to come with a triple camera system on the back with a new 200MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The main lens will be a Samsung ISOCCELL HP1 sensor which is capable of offering 50MP images with the help of Pixel Binning technology. Upfront, it will have a 20MP camera for selfie shots.

The device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The smartphone’s display will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Configurations and Pricing

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to come in two variant: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB. As per a previous leak, the smartphone could launch in the global markets at around €850 (roughly Rs 67,350) price range.