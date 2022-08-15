comscore Xiaomi 12T Pro tipped to launch in September: Check specs, price
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi 12t Pro With 200mp Cameras Could Launch In September
News

Xiaomi 12T Pro with 200MP cameras could launch in September

Mobiles

Xiaomi is expected to launch a new premium smartphone dubbed Xiaomi 12T Pro next month. The device is expected to come with 200MP cameras and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Xiaomi 12T Pro featured

[Update: The most recent development for the Xiaomi 12T Pro reveals its camera island. Phonandroid has shared the first look of the phone’s 200MP camera. The main lens will be a Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor which will offer 50MP photos with the help of Pixel Binning technology. Do take the shared image with a pinch of salt as Xiaomi is yet to confirm it.] Also Read - Xiaomi showcases its first humanoid robot, CyberOne: Watch video

Xiaomi 12T Pro camera Also Read - Govt is not banning phones by Chinese companies under Rs 12,000: Report

Original story continues… Also Read - Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 with 120Hz OLED foldable screen and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 unveiled

Xiaomi is expected to launch a new smartphone in the premium range. The device will be called the Xiaomi 12T Pro and it is tipped to go official soon. A tipster has shared the full specifications of the device. Let’s take a look.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro will come in the premium range and is expected to debut in the global markets. Interestingly, it won’t be a new phone altogether, rather, it will likely be a rebranded Redmi K50 Ultra that was recently launched in China.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Specifications

The smartphone is slated to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. Now, technically, it should be having a 144Hz refresh rate, the same as the Redmi K50 Ultra, however, the tipster reveals that it may come with a 120Hz refresh rate. What this means is, that the phone could come with slightly tweaked specs while rocking a similar design as the K50 Ultra.

It is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is said to come with a whopping 200MP main camera at the rear. It will likely be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

In terms of battery, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. As for security, it will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will also have a facial recognition option for unlocking the device.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Launch timeline, Price range, colors

The Xiaomi 12T Pro could be revealed today and will go official in September in the global markets, as per the tipster Yogesh Brar. The smartphone could launch at around €850 (Rs 69,237) price range.

It is expected to arrive in three color options — Black, Blue, and Sliver.

Since it is tipped to debut in the global markets next month, we can expect it to also reach the Indian shores soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 15, 2022 1:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Made-in-India Battle Royale Indus game first trailer revealed: Watch video
Gaming
Made-in-India Battle Royale Indus game first trailer revealed: Watch video
Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, check details

automobile

Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, check details

iPhone may soon start showing ads in more apps, but not like Android

Apps

iPhone may soon start showing ads in more apps, but not like Android

Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car to debut today along with Ola S1 Pro green colour variant scooter

automobile

Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car to debut today along with Ola S1 Pro green colour variant scooter

Independence Day 2022: Will 5G launch in India today?

Telecom

Independence Day 2022: Will 5G launch in India today?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 12T Pro may launch in September: Check specs

Made-in-India Battle Royale Indus game first trailer revealed: Watch video

Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, check details

iPhone may soon start showing ads in more apps, but not like Android

Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car to debut today along with Ola S1 Pro green colour variant scooter

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a
Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here

Reviews

Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here
India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999