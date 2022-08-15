[Update: The most recent development for the Xiaomi 12T Pro reveals its camera island. Phonandroid has shared the first look of the phone’s 200MP camera. The main lens will be a Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor which will offer 50MP photos with the help of Pixel Binning technology. Do take the shared image with a pinch of salt as Xiaomi is yet to confirm it.] Also Read - Xiaomi showcases its first humanoid robot, CyberOne: Watch video

Xiaomi is expected to launch a new smartphone in the premium range. The device will be called the Xiaomi 12T Pro and it is tipped to go official soon. A tipster has shared the full specifications of the device. Let’s take a look.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro will come in the premium range and is expected to debut in the global markets. Interestingly, it won’t be a new phone altogether, rather, it will likely be a rebranded Redmi K50 Ultra that was recently launched in China.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Specifications

The smartphone is slated to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. Now, technically, it should be having a 144Hz refresh rate, the same as the Redmi K50 Ultra, however, the tipster reveals that it may come with a 120Hz refresh rate. What this means is, that the phone could come with slightly tweaked specs while rocking a similar design as the K50 Ultra.

It is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is said to come with a whopping 200MP main camera at the rear. It will likely be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

In terms of battery, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. As for security, it will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will also have a facial recognition option for unlocking the device.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Launch timeline, Price range, colors

The Xiaomi 12T Pro could be revealed today and will go official in September in the global markets, as per the tipster Yogesh Brar. The smartphone could launch at around €850 (Rs 69,237) price range.

It is expected to arrive in three color options — Black, Blue, and Sliver.

Since it is tipped to debut in the global markets next month, we can expect it to also reach the Indian shores soon.