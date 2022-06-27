Xiaomi 12T may come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W fast charging

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch a new 12 series smartphone ‘Xiaomi 12T‘ and now a noted tipster has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. According to Famous tipster Mukul Sharma, the Xiaomi 12T is speculated to come with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under the hood.

The Xiaomi 12T is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel. In addition, the device is said to come with 120W fast charging support. The Xiaomi 12T is also tipped to feature NFC and OIS support.

Xiaomi 12T (tentative name)

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

12GB RAM variant is possible too

Android 12/MIUI 13

NFC

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

120Hz AMOLED

120W fast charging

OIS.#Xiaomi #Xiaomi12T — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 27, 2022

The Xiaomi 12T will most likely make its global debut sometime in Q3, 2022 and one can expect the smartphone to be priced around Rs 55,000 – Rs 60,000 in India.

Previous reports have revealed that the Xiaomi 12T will be a rebranded Redmi K50S which will be launched exclusively in China.

Meanwhile, the smartphone maker is also gearing up to launch Xiaomi 12 Ultra soon. The tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the phone will feature a camera lens with a 12-120mm focal length, 120x zoom, and f/1.95-4.1 aperture. This corresponds to the predecessor, Mi 11 Ultra’s 48MP ultra-wide camera, which has a 12mm area. The 120mm hints at the 120mm telephoto lens, which is again the same as the predecessor. The main camera on the phone is said to be a 50MP sensor, the same sensor as the older iteration. It will have 120x total zoom support.

Although the specs of the camera are tipped to be familiar, some expect the cameras of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be better, thanks to this new Leica partnership. But remains to be seen.

Apart from the camera, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will also be packed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone’s expected to offer other good features too, so expect a killer specs sheet. The phone’s due to a release in the next couple of months. As per Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, we’ll see more on the Leica partnership in July this year. So, we can expect the phone’s launch to be in that month.