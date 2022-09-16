Xiaomi is expected to launch a new flagship smartphone series dubbed Xiaomi 12T series in the global markets. As per a previous leak, the device will go official globally next week, however, a new report suggests that the release is set for October in the country. Additionally, the Redmi Pad is also tipped to debut at the same time. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series might come with 50MP primary camera, 120W fast charging

Xiaomi 12T and Redmi Pad series release date

According to the report, Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro next month. However, the exact release date is yet to revealed. But Xiaomi could announce the launch details this month.

Xiaomi 12T and Redmi Pad specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro will come in the premium segment and differ in terms of specs. However, both are likely to come with OLED panels and have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is said to have a 6.67-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. On the other hand, the vanilla 12T will have the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC. The 12T also made it to the Geekbench certification recently.

Both phones are expected to pack big batteries, with the Pro housing a 5,000mAh cell with 120W fast charging. The 12T will have 67W fast charging support. The duo will boot on Android 12 out of the box and have MIUI on the top.

Coming to the Redmi Pad, the tablet is expected to feature an 11-inch LCD display with 2K resolution. It will boast an 8MP single rear camera and have a single lens on the front. It will be powered by the MediaTek MT8781 SoC and house a 7,800mAh battery. It will have 22.5W fast charging technology. Just like the phones, the tablet is also expected to run on Android 12 OS out of the box.