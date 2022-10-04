comscore Xiaomi 12T series goes official with 200MP cameras and 120W fast charging
News

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro launched with 200MP cameras, 120W fast charging, and more

Mobiles

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 12T series in the global markets with 200MP cameras, 120W fast charging, and stereo speakers.

Xiaomi 12T Pro featured 3

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Xiaomi 12T series in the European markets. The series comprises the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, both offering premium internals at different price segments. Also Read - Best phones under Rs 25,000: OnePlus Nord CE 2, Galaxy M53 and more

Some of the highlights of the series include 200MP cameras, up to 8K video recording, and 120W HyperCharge support. Also Read - Amazon Happiness Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10R, Galaxy S22 5G and more

Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 12T series features a similar design as the Redmi K50 Ultra. The Xiaomi 12T duo sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both have a 480Hz of touch sampling rate and 1200 nits of brightness. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both phones. Also Read - Redmi Pad launched in India with MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 8,000mAh battery: Check price, specs

The 12T has a triple camera system with a 108MP Samsung ISCOCELL HM6 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the other hand, the 12T Pro has a triple camera system having a 200MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The main lens on the Pro supports OIS. Both have a 20MP Sony IMX596 camera on the front for taking selfies.

Under the hood, the 12T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 12T Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both phones have LPDDR5 RAM type and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Both phones house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W HyperCharge. There’s IR Blaster, stereo speaker, and Dolby Atmos support on both phones. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has MIUI 13 on top. Both phones support 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 support. There’s NFC and GPS as well.

Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro price, colors, availability

The Xiaomi 12T starts at EUR 599 (roughly Rs 48,400), whereas, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs 60,600). The duo comes in Cosmic Black, Clear Black, and Lunar Silver colors. The series will be available for purchase starting October 13 from authorized stores.

  Published Date: October 4, 2022 8:21 PM IST
