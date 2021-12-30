comscore Xiaomi 12X India launch expected soon: Here’s everything you need to know
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi 12X India launch tipped: Here’s everything you need to know
News

Xiaomi 12X India launch tipped: Here’s everything you need to know

Mobiles

It is likely that all the Indian version of the Xiaomi 12X will pack almost the same set of specifications as the Chinese model. The launch is expected soon. Here’s everything you need to know.

Xiaomi 12X

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12X was launched in China earlier this week alongside the other Xiaomi 12 series smartphones. As per the new report, the Xiaomi 12X could launch in India soon. No specific date has been revealed but looks like the launch date isn’t too far away. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, suggest imminent launch

As per a report coming from 91Mobiles, the Xiaomi 12X will launch in India with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant. The smartphone should be available in two variants in the country including — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. In the country, the smartphone should be available in three colour options: Blue, Grey, and Purple. No other details have been revealed. Also Read - Top foldable phones likely to launch in 2022

It is likely that all the Indian version of the smartphone will pack almost the same set of specifications as the Chinese model. Also Read - Xiaomi 12X launched alongside Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price, specifications

Xiaomi 12X specifications

The smartphone features the Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The company’s Xiaomi 12X handset also features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50-megapixel primary camera. Xiaomi 12X is reportedly set to launch in India, and the smartphone is tipped to arrive in two memory options, and four colour variants.

The Xiaomi 12X is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It includes a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with screen resolution of 2,400×1800 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging of 67W. On the software front, the Xiaomi phone runs on Android 12 on top of the company’s MIUI 13 custom skin.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 12X includes three cameras on the rear panel consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 32-megapixel camera on the front, inside a centre-aligned hole-punch at the top of the screen.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 30, 2021 2:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here s how to link Aadhaar and EPFO number before December 31 deadline
How To
Here s how to link Aadhaar and EPFO number before December 31 deadline
Xiaomi 12X India launch expected soon: Here s everything you need to know

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12X India launch expected soon: Here s everything you need to know

BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it

Gaming

BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India pricing leaked

Mobiles

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India pricing leaked

Apple Watch models in future could come without this key feature

Wearables

Apple Watch models in future could come without this key feature

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it

Apple Watch models in future could come without this key feature

Bajaj Auto strengthens EV production capacity with new Pune plant

TSMC to start producing 2nm chips in 2025

Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, indicate imminent launch

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12X India launch expected soon: Here s everything you need to know

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12X India launch expected soon: Here s everything you need to know
Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, indicate imminent launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, indicate imminent launch
MIUI 13 stable update roadmap revealed: From Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to Redmi Note 10 series

News

MIUI 13 stable update roadmap revealed: From Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to Redmi Note 10 series
Xiaomi Watch S1 launched with sapphire glass-covered display, leather straps, 117 sports modes: Check specifications, price, features

Wearables

Xiaomi Watch S1 launched with sapphire glass-covered display, leather straps, 117 sports modes: Check specifications, price, features
Xiaomi 12X launched alongside Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12X launched alongside Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes Dec 30: ये कोड्स दिलाएंगे फ्री SCAR-L गन स्किन समेत ढेरों इनाम

Realme Narzo 50 को मिला BIS Certification, लॉन्च से पहले कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

जल्द भारत में लॉन्च होगा शाओमी का लेटेस्ट 5G फोन, मिलेगा 50MP कैमरा

Free Fire Treasure Hunt Event में प्लेयर्स फ्री में पा सकते हैं Diamond Royale Voucher, जानें कैसे

BGMI खेलने में आ रही दिक्कत? इन आसान स्टेप्स से दूर होगी समस्या

Latest Videos

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it
Gaming
BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it
Apple Watch models in future could come without this key feature

Wearables

Apple Watch models in future could come without this key feature
Bajaj Auto strengthens EV production capacity with new Pune plant

Electric Vehicle

Bajaj Auto strengthens EV production capacity with new Pune plant
TSMC to start producing 2nm chips in 2025

News

TSMC to start producing 2nm chips in 2025
Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, indicate imminent launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, indicate imminent launch

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers