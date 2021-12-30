Xiaomi 12X India launch expected soon: Here s everything you need to know

Xiaomi 12X was launched in China earlier this week alongside the other Xiaomi 12 series smartphones. As per the new report, the Xiaomi 12X could launch in India soon. No specific date has been revealed but looks like the launch date isn’t too far away. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, suggest imminent launch

As per a report coming from 91Mobiles, the Xiaomi 12X will launch in India with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant. The smartphone should be available in two variants in the country including — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. In the country, the smartphone should be available in three colour options: Blue, Grey, and Purple. No other details have been revealed.

It is likely that all the Indian version of the smartphone will pack almost the same set of specifications as the Chinese model.

Xiaomi 12X specifications

The smartphone features the Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The company’s Xiaomi 12X handset also features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50-megapixel primary camera. Xiaomi 12X is reportedly set to launch in India, and the smartphone is tipped to arrive in two memory options, and four colour variants.

The Xiaomi 12X is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It includes a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with screen resolution of 2,400×1800 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging of 67W. On the software front, the Xiaomi phone runs on Android 12 on top of the company’s MIUI 13 custom skin.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 12X includes three cameras on the rear panel consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 32-megapixel camera on the front, inside a centre-aligned hole-punch at the top of the screen.