Xiaomi 12X launched alongside Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price, specifications

Xiaomi just launched its Xiaomi 12 flagship series of smartphones in China, including the vanilla variant, a Pro variant, and an affordable "X" variant. Xiaomi 12X is the cheapest smartphone in the series starting at Yuan 3,199 (approximately Rs 37,500). Key features of the device include a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 67W fast charging, 50-megapixel triple camera setup at the back and more.

Xiaomi 12X: Price

Xiaomi 12X is priced at Yuan 3,199 (approximately Rs 37,500) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 3,499 (approximately Rs 41,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and at Yuan 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,500) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The device has currently only been made available in China, and the company is yet to reveal international launch plans for the device.

Xiaomi 12X: Specifications

Xiaomi 12X sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with a vapour cooling system for better heat dissipation. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 13 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The device comes with support for 5G, WiFi 6 and NFC. Its dual speaker setup has been tuned by Harman Kardon. For security, it comes with an in-display fingerprint along with support for facial recognition with the help of the front camera.

On the camera front, the device sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tele-macro lens. At the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.