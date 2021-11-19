Xiaomi 12X: A compact iPhone 13 mini like phone with premium Snapdragon SoC?

Xiaomi is widely speculated to work on a smartphone with Snapdragon 870 SoC. And to add weightage, rumour mill just dropped a hint about an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. As per a tipster, the company might bring Xiaomi 12X with Snapdragon 8-series platform soon. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek citing the codename for the supposed Xiaomi 12 series phone shared specs details via his Twitter account. Revealing the ‘Psyche’ codename, Kacper said that the handset won’t make it to the Indian market. The tipster managed to dig details from an IMEI certification listing that shows the device with 2112123AG model number. The same model number appeared on the TENAA listing as well.

While the Chinese brand is expected to launch several phones under Xiaomi 12 series including Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced, the Xiaomi 12X is tipped to be affordable flagship phone that will likely in a compact form factor. With the interface cloning from Apple devices, Xiaomi seems to be aping the tech giant’s strategy as well to keep a strong footprint in the western market.

Say "hello" to the #Xiaomi12X (codename: psyche, not for India).

Snapdragon 870, 50 Mpx main camera, display 145.4 x 65.4 mm (6,28") AMOLED HDR10 FOD 120Hz FullHD+ (1080×2400) pic.twitter.com/WOjat1mPnB — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 18, 2021

Xiaomi 12X specifications (rumoured)

As far as specs are concerned, rumour mill suggests the phone to get a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 compatibility. The panel will have a resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels. Powering the phone could be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 7nm mobile platform to be paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone might consist of a 50-megapixel rear camera. The phone might swap the usual side-mounted fingerprint reader for an in-display sensor. The device will reportedly support 67W fast charging solution and include a 3.5mm audio jack.

Details on the memory configuration and front camera res haven’t been revealed by the tipster yet. Although we expect details to surface in the coming days. Readers should keep in note that the upcoming Xiaomi 12X may not be the successor to the Mi 11X in India. However, it won’t be surprising to see the company introduce the phone as a rebranded model under its sub-brand in the country. On that note, several reports indicate that Xiaomi and Redmi are planning to bring several smartphones in India before the year-end, though the exact timeline and phones’ specifics aren’t known yet.