Xiaomi 13, company's next flagship, may launch in India soon

Xiaomi could be working on its next flagship phone series, which it is planning to launch by the end of this year. Rumours are rife that Xiaomi will launch at least two phones in the series, the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro, wherein the latter would offer top-notch specifications, such as a 1-inch camera sensor for better photography. Xiaomi has not said anything about when the series would arrive, or if it would ever make it outside of China. However, it has dropped a hint.

According to Mysmartprice, Xiaomi has applied for certification of its upcoming phone from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). A Xiaomi phone with model number 2210132G, which belongs to the Xiaomi 13, is listed on the BIS website, indicating that the company may be planning to launch the next flagship in India soon.

That is the normal process. Before launching a product, especially electronic, commercially into a market, a company has to obtain certain certifications from the country's regulatory body, BIS in India's case. Since the phone is listed on the BIS website, the certification has seemingly been granted to Xiaomi for launching the phone in India. However, the listing does not tell anything else. We still do not know what the phone would bring, and, more importantly, when it would arrive in India.

It is obvious that Xiaomi would launch the next flagship phone in its home market, China, first, much like previous flagship phones. It is only after the launch in China that launches in other countries are expected to take place. But again, there is no timeline for these launches.

For its specifications, the Xiaomi 13 series is rumoured to pack Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Qualcomm is expected to launch the processor later today, and by launching its next flagship within this year, Xiaomi may trying to become the first brand to offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered phone. Last year too, Xiaomi wanted to do the same, but Motorola beat it. The Xiaomi 13 is also likely to come with a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. It may use a 50-megapixel camera system on the back and bring MIUI 14 out of the box.