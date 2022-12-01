comscore Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed
Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

Xiaomi and iQOO have not said why launch events have been postponed, but this could be because of the ongoing pandemic-related situation in China.

Xiaomi and iQOO have applied brakes to their preparation for the launch of their flagship phones. Both companies have postponed the launch events. Xiaomi said it has postponed the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series, which previously was scheduled to arrive on December 2. Meanwhile, iQOO, too, has pushed back the launch of the iQOO 11 series, which was also slated to be launched on December 2 in China. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 will last longer than Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, says CEO Lei Jun

Both companies have not given a reason as to why the decision to postpone launch events was taken, but this could be because of the ongoing pandemic-related situation in China. The number of Covid positive cases is increasing in China, according to media reports, which the government is trying to curb by putting restrictions on several activities. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 SE specifications leaked ahead of launch on December 2

On Weibo, Xiaomi announced that the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series has been postponed. The company did not share a new timeline for the launch, but it said it would soon share a new launch date. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 series with MIUI 14 to launch on December 1: Check specs

The event for the Xiaomi 13 series would also see the launch of other products, such as MIUI 14, Xiaomi Buds 4, and Xiaomi Watch S2. The Xiaomi 13 has been confirmed to come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage technology. The phones would also come running MIUI 14, which the company said would include fewer non-removable apps (read bloatware).

Vivo sub-brand iQOO also said the launch event for the iQOO 11 series has been postponed, without revealing the new date. The company said it would announce a new launch date for the iQOO 11 series soon. At the launch event, iQOO is also expected to launch the iQOO Neo 7 SE smartphone, which would be the successor to the iQOO Neo 6 SE. Much like the Xiaomi 13, the top model in the iQOO 11, at least, is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The company also confirmed there will be LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, an E6 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution with 144Hz refresh rate, and 120W fast charging.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2022 9:05 AM IST
