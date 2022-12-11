Xiaomi 13 Pro debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Leica cameras

Xiaomi has finally launched its new flagship phone, Xiaomi 13 Pro, which will compete with several others next year. Since it is a flagship phone, it uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor that will be the common factor in all next year’s Android flagships. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is one of the two premium phones the company launched in China. The other one is a vanilla Xiaomi 13, which uses the same processor but has fewer bells and whistles. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 series launch rescheduled for December 11: Everything you need to know

The design of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is not a major departure from the last flagship, but it has simpler elements, a matte finish, and flat edges that give it a premium look. The camera module has shrunk a bit, but Xiaomi is still going with the Leica branding for the cameras. That means the main camera of the phone uses certain photography skills and enhanced imaging capabilities Xiaomi co-developed with Leica. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro is coming to India, hints government website

Xiaomi also launched the MIUI 14 alongside the two phones, as well as the Redmi Buds 4 and Watch S1 Pro. The new Xiaomi phone software is based on Android 13 and brings new features, Material You design, and a polished interface. Also Read - Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 price

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has been launched at a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,220) and goes all the way up to CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs 74,620). The Xiaomi 13 is less expensive and costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,380) for the base variant and CNY 4,999 for the highest-end variant. Both phones are now up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale on December 14.

Xiaomi has not said anything about whether it will bring the two phones to other markets. However, a recent listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards website confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is headed to India.

Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 specifications

Both Xiaomi 13 series phones come with a 120Hz AMOLED display that supports 1,900 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG, along with an embedded fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole in the middle. The Xiaomi 13 has a 6.36-inch display with FHD+ resolution whereas the Pro model features a 6.73-inch QHD+ display with curved edges. Both phones are IP68-certified water and dust-resistant and are equipped with stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos.

The Leica-branded triple rear cameras on the Xiaomi 13 series offer one of the best mobile photography experiences. But there is a slight change between the two. On the vanilla phone, the triple setup includes a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled Sony IMX800 sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. The Xiaomi 13 Pro model uses a 1-inch Sony IMX989 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. Both smartphones include a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Powering the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro is Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage technology. The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are fueled by 4,500mAh and 4,820mAh batteries with support for 67W and 120W wired charging respectively, using a USB-C port. Xiaomi has equipped both phones with a Surge G1 charging protection chip with support for 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.