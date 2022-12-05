Xiaomi 13 Pro is coming to India, hints government website

Xiaomi 13 Pro will arrive in China on December 8, days after its initial schedule. The next Xiaomi flagship phone will be a part of the Xiaomi 13 series that will also include a vanilla Xiaomi 13. That means this is probably Xiaomi’s most important phone and sure, the company does not want to limit it to its homeland. A new posting on the website of the government’s regulatory body, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has hinted Xiaomi 13 Pro will soon come to India. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 series with MIUI 14 to launch on December 1: Check specs

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a photo of several phone models listed on what he claimed is the BIS website. One of these models is 2210132G, which belongs to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, as seen on China’s TENAA certification website and Geekbench benchmarking website. It is purely on the basis of this listing that we can assume that the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is imminent. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro key specifications leaked online: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 50MP triple cameras and more

For now, Xiaomi has not said a word about the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series outside of China, so we will have to wait for an announcement. But ideally, given the launch of Xiaomi’s previous flagship phones in India, the Xiaomi 13 Pro may arrive in India sometime early next year. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be the successor to the Xiaomi 12 Pro that was launched earlier this year.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest. The company has shared other tidbits, as well. It has been teased that the Xiaomi 13 Pro would come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor with a 75mm lens, tuned by Leica. But this is all the company has confirmed. The rest of the specifications have come through the rumour mill.

Rumours suggest that the Xiaomi 13 Pro would come with a 6.73-inch OLED display with curved edges, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2K resolution. The display would come with a punch-hole design. Inside this punch-hole, there will be a front camera but the resolution is unclear. On the back of the phone, the triple camera system may include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is further rumoured to come with a 4820mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. It could come in several RAM and storage options with a maximum of 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.