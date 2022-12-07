comscore Xiaomi 13 Series to launch on December 11: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Rescheduled For December 11 Everything You Need To Know
News

Xiaomi 13 series launch rescheduled for December 11: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Xiaomi has rescheduled the release date of its flagship Xiaomi 13 Series in China. The series will now go official on December 11.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi 13 Series launch is now scheduled for December 11.
  • The series will consist of Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.
  • Xiaomi is likely to also launch a new smartwatch and earbuds at the same event.
Xiaomi 13

@OnLeaks

Xiaomi 13 series was initially set to launch on December 1 in China. However, due to the death of China’s former president, the launch was postponed. Now, as per a promotional banner spotted on Mi Store via Weibo, the Xiaomi 13 series will go official on December 11. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera tipped to launch in India soon

Xiaomi 13 series new launch date

Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 13 series on December 11 in China. The event will be live at 7 PM China time (around 4:30 PM IST). Other than the Xiaomi 13 series, the brand is also expected to launch other devices including Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro is coming to India, hints government website

The company will also announce Xiaomi Mini Host, the first desktop by the brand. Additionally, MIUI 14 based on Android 13 will also be unveiled at the event. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 gets a price cut in India: New price, availability, specs

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications (rumored)

The Xiaomi 13 series will comprise at least two phones, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both devices will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The Xiaomi 13 is expected to feature a 6.36-inch E6 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be a flat-screen panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate display.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, will have a larger 6.73-inch E6 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The Pro will have a curved panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moving to the cameras, the Xiaomi 13 will boast a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP tertiary lens.

The Pro model will get a slightly better triple rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens.

As for the battery, the vanilla handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The Pro will pack a 4,820mAh cell with faster 120W fast charging support. It will also have 50W wireless charging support.

The Xiaomi 13 series will boot on Android 13 out of the box and have MIUI 14 on top. Since the launch is near, we won’t have to wait for too long learn about the pricing and availability.

  • Published Date: December 7, 2022 2:02 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart: Check offers
News
Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart: Check offers
Apple Car project hits a roadblock, launch delayed until 2026

automobile

Apple Car project hits a roadblock, launch delayed until 2026

Tecno Phantom X2, Megabook S1 to launch today: Everything we know so far

News

Tecno Phantom X2, Megabook S1 to launch today: Everything we know so far

Microsoft may build 'super app' to fight Apple and Google: All you need to know

News

Microsoft may build 'super app' to fight Apple and Google: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy M04 to debut in India on December: All details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M04 to debut in India on December: All details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart: Check offers

Apple Car project hits a roadblock, launch delayed until 2026

Tecno Phantom X2, Megabook S1 to launch today: Everything we know so far

Microsoft may build 'super app' to fight Apple and Google: All you need to know

Reliance Jio Rs 222 Football Data pack launched, here are all benefits

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?
Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022