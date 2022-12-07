Xiaomi 13 series was initially set to launch on December 1 in China. However, due to the death of China’s former president, the launch was postponed. Now, as per a promotional banner spotted on Mi Store via Weibo, the Xiaomi 13 series will go official on December 11. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera tipped to launch in India soon

Xiaomi 13 series new launch date

Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 13 series on December 11 in China. The event will be live at 7 PM China time (around 4:30 PM IST). Other than the Xiaomi 13 series, the brand is also expected to launch other devices including Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4.

The company will also announce Xiaomi Mini Host, the first desktop by the brand. Additionally, MIUI 14 based on Android 13 will also be unveiled at the event.

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications (rumored)

The Xiaomi 13 series will comprise at least two phones, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both devices will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The Xiaomi 13 is expected to feature a 6.36-inch E6 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be a flat-screen panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate display.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, will have a larger 6.73-inch E6 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The Pro will have a curved panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moving to the cameras, the Xiaomi 13 will boast a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP tertiary lens.

The Pro model will get a slightly better triple rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens.

As for the battery, the vanilla handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The Pro will pack a 4,820mAh cell with faster 120W fast charging support. It will also have 50W wireless charging support.

The Xiaomi 13 series will boot on Android 13 out of the box and have MIUI 14 on top. Since the launch is near, we won’t have to wait for too long learn about the pricing and availability.