Xiaomi 13 series launch rescheduled to a new date in December

The Xiaomi 13 series launch event will also see the launch of the Xiaomi Buds 4, Xiaomi Watch S2, and MIUI 14 software.

  • Xiaomi has announced a new launch date for the Xiaomi 13 series.
  • It was earlier scheduled to launch on December 2, but it would now arrive on December 8.
  • The launch would take place in China.
Xiaomi 13 series has a new launch date. The company has announced its next flagship series is arriving on December 8. The new schedule comes a day after the company had to postpone the event due to an unspecified reason. Xiaomi 13 series launch was supposed to coincide with iQOO 11 series’ debut in China on December 2, but both companies announced their events were pushed back. While Xiaomi has announced the new date, iQOO has yet to give a new date.

The Xiaomi 13 series launch event will also see the launch of the Xiaomi Buds 4, Xiaomi Watch S2, and MIUI 14 software. The company has been teasing the phone and its features for a few weeks, so we are familiar with what the Xiaomi 13 series would bring. For instance, Xiaomi has confirmed the Xiaomi 13 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor. It has also confirmed the Xiaomi 13 would come with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage, and that it would be the first phone to come running MIUI 14 software.

Xiaomi 13 leaked specifications

While the tidbits come from the horse’s mouth, not everything about the Xiaomi 13 is clear. Thanks to leaks and rumours, we have a rough idea of what the Xiaomi 13 series would look like and come with. An image leaked on Weibo shows real-world images of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the top model in the series. The back panel has a protruding camera island with at least three sensors, tuned by Leica. A company video that was leaked on YouTube shows off the camera technology.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro would come with what is being described as a floating lens. Co-developed by Leica, this camera mechanism would allow the lens elements to adjust themselves to obtain the best focus when capturing objects as little as 10cm away from the lens or far from it through 3x optical zoom. Another video shared by Sparrow News on YouTube shows the Xiaomi 13 Pro booting up.

The tipster who posted the live images of the Xiaomi 13 Pro also shared the specifications of both the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13. While the former may come with a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) of 1920Hz. This would be a Samsung E6 panel, which is the best in class right now. The phone would come with a 4820mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It may be 8.38mm thick and weigh 229g.

  • Published Date: December 2, 2022 1:07 PM IST
