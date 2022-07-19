Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi 12S Series of smartphones in China. The smartphone comes with a big sensor and offers Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Now, only a few months after its release, rumors for the Xiaomi 13 series have started pouring. Also Read - Xiaomi reportedly planning to unveil its first car prototype in August

Xiaomi 13 Series to launch as early as November this year

According to several rumors on the Internet, the Xiaomi 13 series will debut earlier than its release timeline. The series is expected to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC (which will be announced in November), as per DigitalChatStation, and so the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series could be as early as late 2022 or November this year.

The tipster has further confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 series will come with a single-cell battery. The smartphone will pack a self-developed IC with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

This is lower than the 120W fast charging on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. It is unclear why Xiaomi is opting for a slightly slower charging solution than the predecessor, but it appears to be more efficient, mainly because of the self-developed chip that it will have.

This chip that the tipster points out could be the successor to the Surge P1 chip that the Xiaomi 12 series of phones have. It offers efficient power management by reducing heat.

Expected Specifications

Other than this, the Xiaomi 13 series is expected to come with a high refresh rate display, most likely a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The higher-end model is expected to boast a 2K resolution.

While the unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be housed in the Xiaomi 13 series, rumors also reveal that there could be a MediaTek Dimensity version.

The details for the Xiaomi 13 series are scant but the codenames of some of the phones have been revealed. The Xiaomi 13 is codenamed ‘Nuwa’ and has model number 2211133C, whereas, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is codenamed ‘Fuxi’ and has the model number 2210132C.

Just like the Xiaomi 12S series, we might see Leica teaming up with Xiaomi again for the Xiaomi 13 series.