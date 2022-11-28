Xiaomi has confirmed the release date of its upcoming Xiaomi 13 series in China. The much-rumored smartphone series will launch almost a month early this time and will boot on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 OS out of the box. Alongside the new phones, Xiaomi will also release Watch S2 and Buds 4 TWS earbuds in the country. Also Read - Redmi K60 series leak reveal chipset, storage and more details

Xiaomi 13 series, Watch S2, and Buds 4 launch date

Xiaomi on Weibo confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 series will break covers on December 1 in China. The launch poster confirms three highlights of the series. Firstly, it will come with Leica-branded sensors continuing the recent partnership.

Furthermore, the series will boot on Android 13 out of the box and have MIUI 14. Xiaomi 13 series will be the first to come with MIUI 14 out of the box.

In addition to the phones in the series, Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 will also launch at the same event. The smartwatch will be a circular wearable and the Buds 4 will be a pair of TWS earbuds.

Xiaomi 13 series specifications

Xiaomi 13 series will likely have two phones, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both models will come with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. One of the devices was also spotted on Geekbench recently revealing 12GB of RAM.

As per leaks, the Xiaomi 13 will come with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a 50MP Sony IMX 800 series main lens. It will pack a big battery with 120W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to have a larger 6.7-inch display with LTPO technology. It is an E6 AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX 989 main lens. For the uninitiated, this is a 1-inch type sensor.

It will be assisted by two additional 50MP sensors for ultra-wide and telephoto shots. On the front, it will boast a 32MP selfie snapper. The Pro is expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging.