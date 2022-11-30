Xiaomi 13 will last longer than Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, says CEO Lei Jun

Xiaomi is set to launch its next flagship phone, the Xiaomi 13, on December 1. This phone will define the company’s efforts throughout the next year, so, naturally, Xiaomi wants to leave no stone unturned. Ahead of the launch, the chief executive and founder of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, has shared some interesting detail about the Xiaomi 13 in a lengthy post. One of the highlights is that the Xiaomi 13 battery will outclass that of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 series with MIUI 14 to launch on December 1: Check specs

Jun shared a note on Weibo, talking about the Xiaomi 13 series, its dimensions and battery life. He said that he was concerned about the thickness and grip of the phone more than the battery life. That is because a large-capacity battery ends up taking up more space in the phone and that adds to the phone’s thickness and bulk. But he claimed the company has managed to ensure that the phone’s grip remains good while still offering excellent battery life. Also Read - Xiaomi 13, company's next flagship, may launch in India soon

While he did not share any details, he shared an infographic that shows the score of the battery endurance test of the Xiaomi 13 was higher than that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the Xiaomi 13 scored 1.37 on a single-day test, the iPhone 14 Pro Max got a score of 1.28. Jun may be correct, but there is no information on whether these tests were conducted internally or if a third party was involved. Rumours suggest the Xiaomi 13 will pack a 4500mAh battery, as compared with the 4323mAh battery in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro key specifications leaked online: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 50MP triple cameras and more

He also claimed that Xiaomi has been working on a smartphone that can easily last up to two days, and the company’s research and development unit has finally seen a breakthrough.

Xiaomi 13 specifications

The Xiaomi 13 will be the company’s flagship phone for the year 2023. That means it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that Qualcomm launched earlier this month. Xiaomi will not, however, be the first to launch a phone with that processor since that title went to Vivo when it launched the X90 Pro+ earlier this month. The Xiaomi 13 is also expected to come with a 1-inch sensor for better photography.