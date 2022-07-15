Xiaomi 200MP camera smartphone may launch soon

Motorola has officially confirmed the launch of its next premium smartphone. The device in question is unnamed as of now, but the rumors suggest it to be the long-rumored Motorola Frontier. One of its highlights will be the 200MP camera. Besides Motorola, Xiaomi could also be working on a 200MP phone. As per Digital Chat Station, there is a phone on the way with a 200MP sensor, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 120Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - WhatsApp’s upcoming Quick Replies feature will let you respond to messages without opening the app

In terms of sensor, it will be either Samsung's ISOCELL HP1 or the ISOCELL HP3. Both have 200MP resolution. It has been speculated that the 200MP smartphone may be the upcoming Redmi K50S Pro or even the Xiaomi 12T Pro. It is worth noting that both devices may have the same sensor.

Samsung last year revealed two new camera sensors for smartphones, one of which is a 50-megapixel GN5 sensor and the other one is a stonking 200-megapixel sensor.

The 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor uses advanced levels of pixel binning technologies to extract details and light in challenging situations. In fact, Samsung says the sensor can ensure 12.5-megapixel resolution photos in low light. The 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 sensor gets all directional Dual Pixel Pro autofocusing technology.

The sensor can also shoot 8K videos at 30 fps without cropping or downscaling the image resolution, as the sensor can scale it down 50-megapixels to achieve the 8K resolution. As for the 50-megapixel GN5 sensor, Samsung has packed a lot of innovative stuff. “The ISOCELL GN5 is the industry’s first 1.0μm image sensor to integrate Dual Pixel Pro, an all-directional autofocusing technology, that can substantially boost autofocusing capabilities. This technology places two photodiodes, the smallest in the industry, within each 1.0μm pixel of the sensor either horizontally or vertically to recognize pattern changes in all directions,” the company said.

The Indian smartphone market grew by just 2 percent year-on-year in Q1 2022 as vendors shipped 38 million smartphones in the country in the first quarter of this year. During the quarter, Xiaomi remained the top brand in India, shipping 8 million units, followed by Samsung that shipped 6.9 million units during the same time.