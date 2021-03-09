Xiaomi 200W fast charging solution to debut in late 2021

If you assumed Oppo’s 125W charging solution to be the benchmark for phone charging standards in 2021, you can’t be more wrong. Xiaomi is apparently working on a 200W fast charging solution that could debut later this year. The high 200W speeds will be applicable on both wired and wireless docks. Moreover, these solutions will be paired with a 5000mAh battery. Sadly, the name of the device is yet to be known. Also Read - What is JioBusiness? List of plans, what do they offer and how will they help your business grow

The information comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who has a reliable track record on Xiaomi-based leaks. A 200W charging solution would make Xiaomi's system the most powerful system in the world, if it arrives on a phone. The tip does not reveal the charging times but it does confirm it will be paired to a 5000mAh battery.

Xiaomi 200W charging solution to be the fastest

Currently, Xiaomi is shipping the Mi 11 flagship with a 55W wired charging solution and a 50W wireless charging solution. Given that the 200W solutions is expected to debut later this year, Xiaomi could reserve it for a Mi MIX branded device, or a Mi 11T series device.

A 5000mAh battery on a Xiaomi phone currently takes approximately 70 minutes with a 33W charging solution. With a 200W system, we can expect the charging times to go down under 20 minutes. You can expect the wireless charging solution to take slightly more time for a full refill, given the heat generation.

Xiaomi already uses a split-charging mechanism on its 33W charging solution on the Mi 10T series. Despite a lower power output, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro can charge their big 5000mAh batteries in just around an hour. The 55W solution on the Mi 11 promises to fill the battery in just over half-an-hour.

That said, the company is sticking to its 33W solution for a majority of its mass-market premium devices. The Redmi K40 series that launched in China recently uses the 33W solution. This phone is expected to make it to the global markets as a Poco F3 series. In India, Xiaomi is expected to bring it as the Mi 11X series, targeting the flagship-killer category.

Even the recently launched Redmi Note 10 Pro series comes with a 33W charging system. The Mi 10i that launched earlier this year also used the same system and so does the Mi 10T series prior to that.