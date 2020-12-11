Xiaomi Android 11 update list includes more 2019 models

Just a few days ago, Xiaomi announced it is rolling out the Android 11 update to the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 5G models in India. Both of these devices are from Xiaomi’s 2020 lineup and it is good to see them getting the newest Android before the year ends. However, Xiaomi isn’t stopping there. A recently released list on the Mi Community in China confirms Android 11 coming to a couple of popular Xiaomi devices launched in 2019. Also Read - Best of 2020: Our top 5 smartphone picks under Rs 20,000

As highlighted earlier by GizmoChina, the list mentioned in the announcement post brings out some of the most popular devices that will get the MIUI 12-based Android 11 update. The release date for the new update isn't revealed yet but we believe it will take at least until mid-2021 for these devices to get the new version of Android.

List of 2019 Xiaomi devices getting Android 11

As is the norm with almost all smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi will release Android 11 to those devices that sat at the higher end of the price ladder. The list includes a couple of models from the Redmi Note series while the rest of it is restricted to the flagship-grade devices. The good part is that some of these devices already came to India in some form or the other.

You can check out the list of all the devices that are confirmed to get the Android 11 update based on MIUI 12.

-Redmi Note 8

-Redmi Note 8 Pro

-Redmi K20 Pro/ Mi 9T Pro

-Mi CC9 / Mi 9 Lite

-Mi CC9 Meitu Edition

-Mi 9 SE

-Mi 9

-Mi 9 Pro

From this list, the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and the Redmi K20 Pro made it to India last year. The Redmi K20 Pro is surely set to get the Android 11 update in India but it remains to be seen whether Xiaomi delivers it for the Redmi Note 8 series. Xiaomi usually limits its Redmi Note series devices to just one Android update over their lifecycle. Hence, it remains doubtful as to whether the Indian versions will receive the new version of Android ever.

A couple of months ago, Xiaomi did release the MIUI 12 update to a majority of its devices in India. The Redmi K20 Pro was the first device to get it while some of the other Redmi Note series devices got it in the following weeks. The MIUI 12 update itself brought a hots of new features as well as massive UI upgrades to Xiaomi devices, along with several privacy improvements as well as performance updates.