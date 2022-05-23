comscore Xiaomi partners with Leica to launch a flagship phone in July
Xiaomi announces its partnership with Leica for the release of a flagship phone in July

Xiaomi has finally announced its long-rumored partnership with Leica. With the German brand's collaboration with Xiaomi, we can expect a flagship phone to launch in July.

Smartphone manufacturers partnering with camera firms isn’t something new. In the past, we have seen Nokia, Vivo, Huawei, Sony, Oppo, and OnePlus tying hands with different camera makers to vie against each other. Now, it appears that the popular Chinese phone maker, Xiaomi will hop on the bandwagon. After long-rumored collaboration news, the brand has finally uncovered its new camera partner, Leica. Also Read - Xiaomi India's offline sales operations head, Sunil Baby, resigns

The German camera maker has had a history of partnerships with smartphone makers. For the unversed, Leica has previously partnered with Sharp and Panasonic, and its most recent collaboration was with Huawei. It appears that the camera brand will take its forte to the masses with the Xiaomi partnership. Also Read - High Court asked to re-freeze Xiaomi India's accounts: Report

This partnership makes us believe that Leica will now have a wider presence in more regions, which wasn’t possible earlier. How will that happen? It’s just that Xiaomi’s presence in the Asian and European regions has been fairly good and is increasing over the years. Also, owing to its popularity, we can expect its forthcoming Leica-branded smartphone to be accepted well in several regions. Speaking of the actual smartphone, we can expect the Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be having the Leica-branded lens. Also Read - Xiaomi devices to receive Android 13 update: Mi 11 Pro, Poco M4 5G, Redmi 10 and more

Rumors have it that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, or could also be called the Xiaomi 13, will launch with the same camera as the predecessor Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. However, we can expect the cameras to be co-tuned by Leica.

As for the actual specs, the tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the phone will feature a camera lens with a 12-120mm focal length, 120x zoom, and f/1.95-4.1 aperture. This corresponds to the predecessor, Mi 11 Ultra’s 48MP ultra-wide camera, which has a 12mm area. The 120mm hints at the 120mm telephoto lens, which is again the same as the predecessor. The main camera on the phone is said to be a 50MP sensor, the same sensor as the older iteration. It will have 120x total zoom support.

Although the specs of the camera are tipped to be familiar, some expect the cameras of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be better, thanks to this new Leica partnership. But remains to be seen.

Apart from the camera, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will also be packed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone’s expected to offer other good features too, so expect a killer specs sheet. The phone’s due to a release in the next couple of months. As per Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, we’ll see more on the Leica partnership in July this year. So, we can expect the phone’s launch to be in that month.

  • Published Date: May 23, 2022 9:31 AM IST

Xiaomi partners with Leica to launch a flagship phone in July
