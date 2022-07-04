Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, Xiaomi Book Pro to launch today alongside Xiaomi 12S series: Details here

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S today in China at 7 PM local time, which is 4:30 PM IST. Apart from smartphones, the company is also launching the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro and the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 laptop.

This July, we will officially step into the new era of mobile photography. Join us on July 4th at 19:00 (GMT+8). Everything will be revealed at the #Xiaomi12SSeriesLaunch! https://t.co/ZcWylkXbt2 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) July 1, 2022

Band 7 Pro Specifications

The Band 7 Pro will offer a bigger display and a better overall specs sheet. It could arrive with a GPS feature, which isn’t available in the vanilla Band 7. But that’s just a rumor, so readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Although most of the wearable’s details are under wraps, a teaser video on the company’s Weibo has given out its design. It confirms the stretched-out display of the smart band and the new watch face.

It will come with a rectangular display that’s similar to the Redmi Band Pro. But this one looks more premium. Previously, we learned that the smart band could arrive as a rebranded version of the yet-to-launch Amazfit Band 2022.

The Amazfit band is said to come with a 194 x 368 resolution display, 234mAh battery, NFC, and GPS support. That said, we can expect similar specs on the upcoming Xiaomi Band 7 Pro.

Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 Specifications

Xiaomi has revealed a few things about the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022. The laptop is expected to flaunt a 4K OLED display. Like some smart TVs and smartphones from the company, the new notebook will also carry support for Dolby Vision, reports GizmoChina.

The computer will ship with MIUI+ for multi-screen collaboration with smartphones and tablets running MIUI. Last but not least, it will also have support for Xiao AI voice assistant.

Xiaomi 12S series Specifications

The Xiaomi 12S has been in the rumour mill for quite some time. Some initial rumours suggested the new Leica-powered camera phone will come with a Dimensity 9000 Plus chip and use “Dimensity Edition” in its name to signify the processor. But Xiaomi’s announcement on Weibo does not talk about such a phone. What could be possible now is that the Xiaomi 12S, which is the base device in the series, uses the Dimensity chipset.

The other two phones in the series, Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This is the speculation right now and it has stemmed from the fact that Xiaomi’s launch precedes the launch of the ROG Phone 6, which was expected to be the world’s first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered phone. Although Xiaomi is unlikely to tout the new 12S series as gaming-centric, it might as well call it the utmost flagship phone simply for marketing purposes.