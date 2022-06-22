Xiaomi Book S 12.4 with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor, Windows 11 launched: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi Book S 12.4 with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor, Windows 11 launched: All you need to know

Xiaomi has launched Book S 12.4, the company’s first-ever 2-in-1 laptop alongside the Mi Smart Band 7 in Europe. Book S 12.4 spots a 12.4-inch 2.5K touch screen, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 compute platform, has a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

Xiaomi Book S 12.4 price and availability

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4 is priced at EUR 700 (around Rs 57,500). The device is available to purchase in Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands, among other European regions.

Xiaomi Book S 12.4 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Book S 12.4 features a12.35-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) WQHD+ LCD touch screen with 16:10 aspect ratio,60Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Under the hood, the 2-in-1 laptop is power by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 7nm chipset from the Snapdragon 865 generation.

The tablet comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The device also comes with dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a USB-C socket (w/ power and display port), and a microSD card reader. In case you are wondering, yes, the USB-C port will be used for connecting the keyboard too.

Mi Band 7 price

The standard version, without NFC, of the Mi Band 7 has been priced at EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,700) in Europe. It is offered in Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and White colour options.

Mi Smart Band 7 specifications

The Mi Smart Band 7 sports a 1.62-inch AMOLED Always-On display with 192×490 pixels resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 326ppi of pixel density. The wearable features over 100 customisable band faces. It comes with health trackers including SpO2 monitor alongside heart rate sensor, female health tracking, and more.

It comes with NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The wearable is water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres).