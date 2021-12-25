comscore Xiaomi 12 series camera specs ahead of December 28 launch
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has already confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 series will get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 5G Gen 1 processor and a 50MP primary sensor at the back.

Xiaomi 12

Image: Evleaks/Twitter

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its premium budget Xiaomi 12 series consisting of the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and the Xiaomi 12 Pro – on December 28. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi’s founder and CEO Lei Jun has shared the camera details of the upcoming series. Jun in a series of posts on Weibo revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series will come with a 50MP primary camera with Sony’s IMX766 sensor. In his post, Jun said that the phone will come with powerful functions with the ability to snap photos and videos quickly. He also said that the Xiaomi 12 series will be able to snap photos in low-light conditions quickly. Also Read - Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

In another post on the platform, the Xiaomi CEO said that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will premier the Sony IMX707 sensor, becoming the first smartphone in the world to use this sensor. “This is one of Sony’s top sensors, with a 1/1.28-inch ultra-large bottom, 2.44um fused large pixels and a 49% increase in light input,” Jun wrote the post adding the sensor offers improved night sight photography and better support for night scene video shooting. In the third post on Weibo, Jun demonstrated how the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Pro will perform in night light conditions. Also Read - Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

Xiaomi 12 series specifications (expected)

As far as the specifications are concerned, reports have already detailed the key specifications that the Xiaomi 12 series is expected to come with when it launches later this month. Word is that all the three phones in the Xiaomi 12 series will come with a 120Hz display and while Xiaomi 12 and 12X will get 6.28-inch and 6.2-inch Full HD + AMOLED displays, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will come with a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. Also Read - Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Jun has already confirmed that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series will get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 5G Gen 1 processor and now he has confirmed that the series will come with a 50MP primary sensor at the back.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the series will come with a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup and a single camera on the front that is neatly tucked inside the puch-hole display. Furthermore, word is the top variant in the series will come with 120W fast charging technology. We will know more about the phone when it launches later this month.

  Published Date: December 25, 2021 5:29 PM IST

