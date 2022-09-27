Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the all-new Xiaomi Civi 2 smartphone in China. The Civi 2 is a successor to the original Civi and brings a new generation of chipsets, improved cameras, and boats a new design. Also Read - Xiaomi-backed startup announces electric sports car, looks like Ferrari F8 Tributo

Xiaomi Civi 2 specifications and highlights

The Xiaomi Civi 2 comes with a completely new design as opposed to its predecessor. The new design has some similarities with the Xiaomi 12 series of phones. It sports a 6.55-inch OLED display with a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a 240Hz of touch sampling rate and 10-bit of color depth. It boasts a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and supports HDR 10+ support. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It sports a triple camera system on the rear with a camera island design similar to the Xiaomi 12 series of phones. It has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, a 20MP IMX376K ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP GalaxyCore GC02M1 macro sensor. It has a 32MP + 32MP dual camera setup on the front with quad-LED flash support.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM type used on the device is LPDDR4x and the storage type is UFS 2.2. It also comes with a VC liquid cooling system for maintaining the temperature while gaming.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging technology. It has a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio, an IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. As for connectivity, the device has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC support.

The smartphone boots on the Android 12 OS out of the box and has Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 custom skin on top.

Xiaomi Civi 2 pricing and availability

Coming to the pricing, the Xiaomi Civi 2 starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,289) for 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,427) for 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 31,825) for 12GB + 256GB variant.

The smartphone is already available for purchase in China via authorized stores.