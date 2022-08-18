Xiaomi has a couple of phones lined up for release this year. One of the popular devices that will likely go official next month is the Xiaomi CIVI 2, which will only be available in China. Another device that is expected to debut soon this year is the Redmi 11A budget smartphone. Now, both phones have been spotted on China 3C certification. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

According to a 3C certification, the Xiaomi CIVI 2 with model number 2209129SC has 67W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Redmi 11A supports 10W charging speed. Additionally, the certifications confirm that both models support 5G connectivity. This will be an upgrade from the Redmi 10A, as it only supported 4G connectivity.

Unfortunately, there are no other details to learn apart from this. Previously, some bits of the CIVI 2 were leaked. The Xiaomi CIVI 2 is expected to launch with mid-range specifications. Just like CIVI, the successor is expected to be a camera-centric device.

Xiaomi CIVI 2 Specifications

The CIVI 2 will likely come with an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. The screen is expected to be curved from the sides and have support for Dolby Vision. The display will also double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the CIVI 2 is rumored to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. This is will be an upgrade from the Snapdragon 778G SoC. In terms of battery, the device is expected to have a standard capacity but will have improved 67W fast charging support.

As of now, there are no details about the phone’s camera. To recall, the CIVI came with a 32MP selfie lens, which was touted to be its main highlight. That said, we can expect the selfie camera on the CIVI 2 to be the company’s major highlight. Also, the rear camera is expected to get an upgrade.

Redmi 11A Specifications

Coming to the Redmi 11A, there are no details for the device yet. But the 3C certification confirms its 5G support. Having said that, Redmi will switch MediaTe’s Helio chipset from the Redmi 10A with either a Dimensity SoC or may go with Snapdragon alternatives. We should see it in the coming months.