Xiaomi confirms 120W HyperCharge on Xiaomi 11T Pro flagship

Xiaomi's mid-year upgrade for the Mi 11 series is coming and this time, there's a lot more that's changing. Apart from the name change (No more Mi branding anymore), Xiaomi is upgrading the charging tech on the higher-end model. Similar to what the rumours predicted, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is indeed getting the 120W HyperCharge solution.

This isn't a breakthrough technology but it is a first for a commercial Xiaomi device. The company used the 120W system on last year's Mi 10 Anniversary edition model but it was available in limited numbers. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is expected to be more widely available in comparison, as it will succeed the Mi 11 Pro from earlier this year.

Xiaomi 120W HyperCharge tech launching soon

Xiaomi is not revealing any charging speeds or time yet but you can expect it to be the fastest solution from the company yet. The 120W system will put it on par with the 120W wired charging solutions from iQOO, Vivo and Oppo. The rumours suggest that Xiaomi will use the same 5000mAh battery from the older model.

However, this might be the only major change for the Xiaomi 11T Pro over the Mi 11 Pro. Hence, the phone is likely to retain the Snapdragon 888 chip, its 120Hz AMOLED display, and its versatile triple rear camera system.

For the standard Xiaomi 11T, one notable change expected is the move from the Snapdragon 870 chip to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. The Dimensity 1200 offers the same levels of performance as the Snapdragon 870 but has superior 5G support, and is cheaper for the manufacturers.

120 Watt? Yes! #XiaomiHyperCharge is coming your way! Catch the global debut of #Xiaomi11TPro on September 15 at 8PM GMT+8. #XiaomiProductLaunch https://t.co/zPnttgUN8W — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 6, 2021

The standard model is also expected to see a higher resolution 64-megapixel camera on the rear along with the same 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and the 5-megapixel macro camera. Prices are expected to remain unchanged from the outgoing model.

What remains to be seen is whether the Xiaomi 11T series makes it to India. Last year’s Mi 10T series launched during the festive season with certain upgrades as well as downgrades over the original Mi 10. Since the Mi 10T launched at lower prices, we expect Xiaomi to launch the Xiaomi 11T series in India at lower prices too.

On the other hand, there’s no news on an upgrade from the Mi 11 Ultra.