Xiaomi could be the first brand to introduce a 200MP smartphone

A few days back we saw a report claiming that Xiaomi’s next flagship smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC and will come with a 200-megapixel main camera. It is being said that the sensor used will be manufactured by Samsung. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch confirmed by Xiaomi

It was expected that Samsung will use the sensor first inside of its upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, before licensing it. However, now according to the leakster Ice Universe, the company is considering a move to not use the upcoming 200-megapixel camera sensor on its next-generation flagship. The reason behind this is unknown, but if true, this will provide Xiaomi the window to become the first smartphone brand to use the 200-megapixel sensor on its smartphone. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sells at lowest-ever price on Amazon today: Grab the deal

It is being said that the reason behind this could be that Samsung plans to use a larger pixel size than just increasing the megapixels on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If this is the reason and Xiaomi does end up becoming the first smartphone brand to use the sensor, it will make for a very interesting marketing campaign. Also Read - Samsung Q Series, A Series, S Series 2021 soundbar lineup launched: Price in India, features

The rumoured 200-megapixel sensor will utilise 16-in-1 pixel binning to output 12-megapixel images with large pixels.

It is recommended that you take this news with a pinch of salt, considering that neither Samsung nor Xiaomi have officially stated anything about their upcoming flagship smartphones or their specifications.

Apart from this, the upcoming Mi 12 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8450 SoC according to an earlier report. The Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8450 SoC is said to be the next-gen Snapdragon 895 SoC, which will launch towards the end of 2021 or in early 2022.