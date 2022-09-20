Earlier this month, Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro lineup without a notch. However, Apple offered a huge camera cut-out on the Pro lineup and added a software feature to it called Dynamic Island. Now, it appears that an upcoming Xiaomi phone may have a similar feature that could be called Smart Island. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro to be available for as low as Rs 28,999 in the Diwali sale

iPhone 14 Pro-like Dynamic Island coming to Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi President Lu Weibing asked users if they need a Dynamic Island-like feature on Xiaomi phones. Responding to the Weibo post several users replied with Yes, while some were against it. Despite the mix of answers, Xiaomi may bring it to its upcoming phones and not just Xiaomi, in fact, Android phones will mostly get a similar feature sooner or later. Also Read - Apple increasing iPhone 14 Pro production to address higher demand: Check details

Some reports suggest that Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi series phone called Redmi K60 may have this feature. The Smart Island, which is expected to be an interpretation of Dynamic Island will offer several more use cases. Although Xiaomi is yet to officially showcase this feature, the feature was spotted on some Xiaomi flagship devices in China. This was likely a theme or some UI code that interpreted a similar experience. Also Read - How to buy Apple iPhone 14, priced at Rs 79,900, for Rs 74,900

Whatever may it be, some MIUI developers are already working on such a feature. Having said that, we may see it getting implemented pretty soon. The Dynamic Island, for the unversed, is a software feature that blends with the camera cut-out on the iPhone 14 Pro and offers a minimal UI while also allowing users to perform certain tasks.

On Android, however, we may see the usage of such smart islands getting broadened, thanks to the open-source layout of Android. We may see the Smart Island for usages like music controls, app controls, stopwatches, timers, notifications, and more.

If you are an Android user, do you want a Dynamic Island-like feature on your device? Do let us know.