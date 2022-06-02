Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, and other popular phones

Xiaomi has just updated its End of support (EOS) list. The list has over ten new devices added to it, and some of the budget phones including the popular ones like the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi K20 are also present. These devices will stop getting any further updates. Let’s take a look at the full list. Also Read - Top 5 best-selling smartwatch brands in the world

Xiaomi phones usually get 2 years of software updates and up to 3 years of security updates on most of their phones. Most of the phones in the list have already received their last Android OS update i.e. their second Android update.

Xiaomi’s updated EOS list: Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, and others

The list includes the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series, Redmi K series, Redmi Y series, Mi 9 series, and Mi Play series phones. It also has some iPad models. Here's the full list.

Redmi 7

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi K20

Redmi Y3

Mi 9 SE

Mi Play

Mi Pad 4

Mi Pad 4 Plus

As you can see, all the phones on the list debuted back in 2019, while tablets were launched back in 2018. That said, they aged well considering it’s been 3 to 4 years since their release.

It is worth noting that, although these phones won’t receive future updates, Xiaomi will still push updates if anything major concerning security issues are discovered. But most likely they are pretty much done when it comes to regular updates.

Other than these devices, Xiaomi also stopped the support for some other older models way back. The list includes, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6a, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 2 Pro, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note 1S, Redmi Note 1, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X, Redmi 4, Redmi 3X, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3, Redmi 2A, Redmi 2, Redmi 1S, Redmi 1, Redmi S2, and Redmi Y2.