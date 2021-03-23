Xiaomi global mega launch hints at Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi is hosting a new global launch event on March 29, hailing it as a “mega launch” for 2021. The invite on social media does not reveal anything about the products but rumours suggest something related to the Mi 11 series. The launch event is believed to reveal the Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra, all of which have been in the rumours for a while. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 leaks, reveals identical design to the outgoing model

The speculations suggest these new Mi 11 series devices based on the increased frequency of leaks related to each one. The Mi 11 Lite has been in discussion for a while owing to its midrange intentions for global markets. It is supposed to be the first phone using Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 775G chipset (the successor to the Snapdragon 765G). Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro series next sale date announced: Here are all details

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Ultra likely to launch next week

The Mi 11 Lite has leaked a lot in the last few days, giving out most of its details. There will be two versions for Europe with varying specifications. The Mi 11 Lite 4G is said to use the older Snapdragon 732G chip from the Redmi Note 10 Pro while the 5G variant is supposed to debut the Snapdragon 775G chip. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaks speak about fast charging, camera tech

More details have emerged on the Mi 11 Lite 4G courtesy of the leaks from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. His leaked info reveals a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 4520mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a microSD card slot. The 5G variant, apart from the new chip, has a slightly smaller 4150mAh battery.

Prices for the 4G version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is said to start at Euro 320 while the 5G variant could get a starting price of Euro 410.

On the other hand, the Mi 11 Ultra is likely to sit at the other end of the price spectrum, outsmarting the Mi 11 as Xiaomi’s 2021 flagship. Leaks have so far revealed a massively upgraded camera system for the Ultra, complete with a secondary display. This display has been shown to act as a viewfinder and even show UI elements.

The Mi 11 Ultra is also said to use Samsung’s 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 sensor, which is technically the largest camera sensor a mobile phone can use today. The camera is also said to feature a periscope-based zoom camera system capable of offering up to 100X zoom.

Other highlights on this Mi 11 Ultra include a 5000mAh battery along with 67W fast charging solutions, both via wires and wireless. There’s also a new 6.8-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.