Xiaomi devices to receive Android 13 update: Mi 11 Pro, Poco M4 5G, Redmi 10 and more

From Poco M4 5G, Redmi 10 to Xiaomi Mi 11 Hypercharge, here is the list of smartphones and other products to receive the Android 13 update.

Google is all set to unveil its Android 13 software update at its Google I/O 2022 which will be held on May 11-12. Android 13 is expected to be rolled out in beta at first. The stable version is likely to be rolled out later in September or October. For Xiaomi, Android 13 will arrive in MIUI 13 skin. Also Read - Google I/O 2022: What to expect from Android 13 to Pixel 6a

Ahead of the official announcement, here is the list of Xiaomi smartphones and other devices that will receive this update. If you are someone who wants to stay up-to-date when it comes to software, check out if your device is on the list or is it time to upgrade it already. Also Read - iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Top smartphones to look forward to this year

Android 13 compatible Xiaomi devices

  • Mi 10S
  • Mi 11, 11 Pro, 11 Ultra, 11i, Mi 11X, 11X Pro
  • Xiaomi 11i / Hypercharge, 11T / Pro
  • Mi 11 Lite 4G/5G/LE/Lite NE 5G
  • Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro
  • Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro,
  • 12 Lite, 12X, 12X (India), 12X Pro (India)
  • Xiaomi MIX 4
  • Xiaomi MIX FOLD / FOLD 2
  • CIVI / CIVI S
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 Series

Android 13 compatible Redmi devices

  • Redmi 10/Prime/2022/Prime 2022, 10 5G / Prime+ 5G
  • 10C / Redmi 10 (India)
  • Redmi Note 10/10S/Pro/Pro Max/Pro 5G
  • Note 10T/10 5G
  • Redmi Note 11/NFC/11S/Pro 4G/Pro 5G/Pro+ 5G
  • Note 11 Pro / Pro+ / 11E Pro
  • Note 11T/11 5G/4G
  • Redmi K40/Pro/Pro+/Gaming/K40S
  • Redmi K50/Pro/Gaming

Android 13 compatible Poco devices

  • POCO F3/GT
  • X3 GT / X3 Pro
  • POCO F4/Pro/GT
  • M3 Pro 5G /M4 Pro 5G/M4 Pro 4G
  • POCO M4 5G

Android 13 expected features and specifications

Scheduled to first roll out for Pixel devices, Android 13 is likely to focus on privacy and security features. The tech giant has already released a couple of developer previews. The developer preview of the Android 13 operating system introduces a feature that will warn users if an app is consuming too much battery in the background. Additionally, the Android 13 update will also introduce several features and capabilities like the ability to stream apps to Chromebooks, per-app language setting, QR scanner on the lock screen, and much more. Also Read - Xiaomi India executives threatened with ‘physical violence’ by govt agency: Report

  • Published Date: May 10, 2022 10:08 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 10, 2022 11:22 AM IST

