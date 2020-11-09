comscore Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements
News

Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements

Mobiles

Recently, Xiaomi held its Mi Developers Conference (MiDC 2020) where the company has presented a series of new technologies, in addition to revealing intentions for its near future. One of the points

  • Published: November 9, 2020 6:55 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (3)

Representative Image

Recently, Xiaomi held its Mi Developers Conference (MiDC 2020) where the company has presented a series of new technologies, in addition to revealing intentions for its near future. One of the points where Xiaomi has improved the most in recent years has been in its cameras, and it seems that this will continue to be a center of attention in terms of the improvements of its future devices. With this in mind, Xiaomi announced an impressive new telescopic camera technology. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 to get a 48MP ultra-wide camera with better stabilization

Xiaomi’s new telescopic camera technology

The new camera technology has been developed by the brand’s research and development team. It features a retractable design with the periscope lens capable of achieving a 300% increase in light input and a 20% increase in clarity. According to Zeng Xuezhon, vice president of the Xiaomi Group and chairman of the mobile phone department, Xiaomi takes inspiration from traditional cameras and independently develops a new retractable lens technology. Also Read - Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung Exynos chips by 2021

Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition launched in India: Prices and specifications

The new lens is said to have two main advantages. One is a large aperture, which increases the amount of light received by 300%, which can provide better night scene photographic effects. Second, the camera comes with a new anti-shake technology that offers better image stability. Therefore, the image sharpness is increased by 20%, and you can capture a clear image that is not affected even if your hand is shaking when trying to take a photo.

Some videos of the demo were posted by user Xiao1u via Weibo. In these it can be seen that the telescopic lens will retract into the phone when it is not taking photos, and then it will automatically extend when taking photos. The whole process seems to be done very quickly and without setbacks or delays. Xiaomi has not announced when the technology will be released, and it is unclear which mobile phone will be the first to use the mechanism. The next big launch in the phone segment for the brand is the Xiaomi Mi 11 line of phones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 9, 2020 6:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Moto G9 Power launched with a 6000mAh battery
Mobiles
Moto G9 Power launched with a 6000mAh battery
Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed

Mobiles

Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements

Xiaomi Mi 11 to get a 48MP ultra-wide camera with better stabilization

OnePlus 9 to have a 144Hz display, ultra-fast wireless charging, and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets NFC certified

Moto G9 Power launched with a 6000mAh battery

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements

Mobiles

Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements
Xiaomi Mi 11 to get a 48MP ultra-wide camera with better stabilization

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 to get a 48MP ultra-wide camera with better stabilization
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro | BGR India

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Realme 6i - Comparison with Specs | BGR India

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Realme 6i - Comparison with Specs | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi note 9 vs Realme 6 - Comparison with all Specs | BGR India

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi note 9 vs Realme 6 - Comparison with all Specs | BGR India

हिंदी समाचार

Big Basket के 2 करोड़ यूजर्स का डेटा हुआ लीक, अब आपको क्या करना चाहिए

AGM X5 लॉन्च करेगी पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हो सकते हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 4K स्ट्रीमिंग और Android TV सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Micromax In 1b स्मार्टफोन की प्री-बुकिंग 10 नवंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे से होगी शुरू

OnePlus 9 सीरीज स्मार्टफोन के मॉडल नंबर और मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुए रिवील

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements
Mobiles
Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements
Xiaomi Mi 11 to get a 48MP ultra-wide camera with better stabilization

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 to get a 48MP ultra-wide camera with better stabilization
OnePlus 9 to have a 144Hz display, ultra-fast wireless charging, and more

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 to have a 144Hz display, ultra-fast wireless charging, and more
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets NFC certified

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets NFC certified
Moto G9 Power launched with a 6000mAh battery

Mobiles

Moto G9 Power launched with a 6000mAh battery

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers