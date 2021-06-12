Xiaomi is hiding the front camera on its next Mi flagship smartphone

The Mi 11 Ultra is currently Xiaomi’s display of all the blockbuster technologies its labs have worked on for years. Despite costing Rs 70,000, it gives iPhone 12 Pro Max and Galaxy S21 Plus a run for their money. Xiaomi, however, is not done and if rumours are to be believed, is working on a new flagship that could outdo the Ultras and Maxes of the phone world with next-gen technology. Also Read - Xiaomi 200W fast charging to reduce 20 percent of full battery capacity in 2 years

It is suggested that the next Mi flagship is going to deal with the front camera for once and all. Xiaomi has been long testing the under-display camera technology and it is now ready to debut on its next flagship offering. Along with this, this phone is also expected to feature a UWB chip that could help with tracking nearby devices.

Next Mi flagship is going all out

The rumour comes from a noted yet mysterious tipster Digital Chat Station. The phone is said to be of the same caliber as the Mi 11 Ultra and could be the most expensive conventional Xiaomi phone to be sold in recent times. However, another report speculates that this could be more of a successor to the Mi 10T series instead of a Mi 11 Ultra successor. More of a Mi 11T Ultra, Xiaomi?

Whatever may be the case, this next-gen Mi flagship will have a lot of eyes waiting for it in anticipation. The under-display camera tech has already debuted on a ZTE phone but the implementation has been far from impressive.

Last year, Xiaomi showed a proof of concept with a Mi 10 flagship that had its camera hidden. The display managed to a good enough job of hiding the camera’s location while keeping the image quality as good as a regular selfie camera. We can only expect to get it better in the last one year.

On the other hand, the UWB technology has been around since 2019 in the iPhone 11 series and Apple now has a product to take advantage of. The AirTag and the Samsung galaxy SmartTag use this UWB chip to be located by a phone precisely in space. With Xiaomi including a UWB chip in its phones, it seem the company wants to come up with smart tags. Given that it is Xiaomi, you can expect its trackers to be highly affordable.