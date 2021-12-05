Xiaomi launched 27-inch 4K monitor and Redmi monitor 27-inch Pro: Check price, specifications, display, features

Xiaomi is constantly coming up with smartphones with powerful features to make its customers happy. Recently, the company introduced Redmi Note 11T 5G in the Indian market. At the same time, now in the China market, Xiaomi has also launched a Redmi Monitor with Monitor 27-inch 4K. Dubbed as Redmi Monitor 27-inch Pro, the device offers 2K resolution. Also Read - Mi Notebook Pro 15 2020 official launch on June 12: All you need to know

Specifications

The Xiaomi monitor comes with a 27-inch 4K Pantone-certified display and has a dedicated button to switch between Professional Mode. It has an LCD panel that offers a peak brightness of 400 nits. The more affordable model is the Redmi Monitor Pro offering a 2K-resolution display, TUV Rheinland eye protection, DC dimming, and 100% sRGB color gamut. Both monitors offer a display size of 27-inches.



Redmi Monitor 27-inch Pro comes with the model number RMMNT27NQS. It features a 27-inch IPS LCD panel with a 2560 X 1440 pixels (2K) resolution, 16.7 million colors, and 300 nits brightness. The screen supports 100% sRGB color gamut and DC dimming. Since this is a budget model, it has an HDMI 1.4 port, a DP 1.2, and an audio port.

Price

The Redmi Monitor 27-inch Pro is priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,800) in China. But for a limited time, it will be sold CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs.16,500). The device comes with a 3-year warranty and is already up for pre-order. However, the information about when it will be introduced in the global market has not been revealed yet.

The new Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K is priced at CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 41,200) in China. It is available for pre-order for a limited time for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,300). The company is giving a three-year warranty with this model.