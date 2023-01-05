Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 series in India: Check price, specs, availability

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 12 series smartphones in India today. The newly launched Redmi Note 12 series is the successor to last year’s Redmi Note 11 series and it comes with some top-of-the-line features such as a glass back, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, 5G connectivity and a 200MP camera at the back. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 5G series launch in India today: Live stream, specifications, and more

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 price and availability

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G comes in Arctic White, Iceberg Blue and Obsidian Black colour variants. It costs Rs 29,999 for 8+256GB variant and Rs 29,999 for 12+256GB variant. All Xiaomi fans will get additional Rs 1,000 off. Users will also get Rs 3,000 of exchange bonus and Rs 3,000 off with ICICI bank card and EMI purchases. It will go on sale on January 11 12PM via mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart and retail partners. With all the discounts, the effective price of the two devices will be Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes in Onyx Black, Arctic Blue colour and Stardust Purple variants. It costs Rs 24,999 for 6+128GB variant, Rs 26,999 for 8+128GB variant and Rs 27,999 on the 8+256GB variant. All Xiaomi fans will get additional Rs 1,000 off, which will bring down the price of the three variants to Rs 23,999, Rs 25,999 and Rs 26,999 respectively. Interested buyers will get Rs 1,500 of exchange bonus and Rs 1,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank card and EMI purchases. It will go on sale on January 11 12PM via mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart and retail partners.

The Redmi Note 12 5G comes in Matte Black, Frosted Green and colour changing Mystique Blue colour variants. It costs Rs16,499 for 4+128GB variant and Rs 18,499 for 6+128GB variant. All Xiaomi fans will get additional Rs 1,000 off, which will bring down the price of the two variants to Rs 15,499 and Rs 17,499 respectively. Interested buyers will get Rs 1,500 of exchange bonus and Rs 1,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank card and EMI purchases. It will go on sale on January 11 12PM via mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon India and retail partners.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G comes with a 3D curved glass back with metal camera deco, IP53 resistant coating, 3.5mm jack and IR blasters. Coming to the display, it comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Pro AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 900 nits of peak brightness along with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It has a glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC that is coupled with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13. Xiaomi has promised two years of Android updates and four years of security updates with the phone.

Coming to the camera, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 200MP primary lens with Samsung’s ISOCELL HPX sensor and Optical Image stabalisation feature, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree field of view and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

The #RedmiNote12 Pro+ 5G is known for its astonishing camera capabilities, performance, and design. Experience a 200MP camera and 120W Hypercharge for the first time ever on the #SuperNote. Don’t miss out on the launch! — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 5, 2023

For audio, the phone has a dual-stereo speaker with a dual mic and a 3.5mm jack. And for connectivity, the phone has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is backed by a 4980mAh battery with support for a 120W Hypercharge charge technology and Xiaomi’s Surge P1 chip for battery safety. It also comes with a 3000 mm square vapour cooling chamber.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Pro AMOLED display with an adaptive screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 900 nits of peak brightness along with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It has a glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Coming to the camera, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens with Sony IMX 766 camera sensor and Optical Image Stabalisation feature, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree field of view and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Shaky images? Note anymore.

The #RedmiNote12 Pro 5G is known for its Super OIS. This #SuperNote also has a Pro AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate & the legendary Sony IMX766 Sensor. Make sure you don’t miss the launch! — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 5, 2023

For audio, the phone has a dual-stereo speaker with a dual mic, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. And for connectivity, the phone has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for a 67W fast charger.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications

Lastly, the Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 1200 nits of peak brightness along with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC that is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Coming to the camera, the Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter.

If 2 is a combo then 3 is definitely a SUPER Combo with the #RedmiNote12 5G – experience Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1, 120Hz Super Amoled Display, and India ready 5G. Making this combo unbeatable on the 5G #SuperNote. Great performance meets the best viewing experience! — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 5, 2023

For audio, the phone has a single speaker with Hi-Res audio support. And for connectivity, the phone has WiFi and Bluetooth v5.1. The Redmi Note 12 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charger.