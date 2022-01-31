comscore Xiaomi leads Indian smartphone market in 2021, followed by Samsung
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in 2021, followed by Samsung: Counterpoint
News

Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in 2021, followed by Samsung: Counterpoint

Mobiles

India’s smartphone market revenue crossed $38 billion in 2021 with 27 percent YoY growth.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Smartphone shipments have been growing in India. A new report from Counterpoint has shared that the industry has witnessed 11 percent YoY growth to reach 169 million units in 2021. However, the shipments declined 8 percent YoY in the December quarter due to supply issues. Also Read - Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

India’s smartphone market revenue crossed $38 billion in 2021 with 27 percent YoY growth. Xiaomi led the market with a 24 percent shipment share. The brand also reached its highest ever share in the premium segment (>Rs 30,000) with 258 percent YoY growth. Samsung led the Rs 20,000- Rs 45,000 price segment with a 28 percent share. Chinese manufacturer OnePlus registered its highest ever shipments in India in 2021. It also led to the affordable premium segment (Rs 30,000- Rs 45,000). Also Read - Redmi Note 11 price in India may start from Rs 13,999, India launch next week

5G smartphones getting popular

5G smartphones also grew in popularity. The segment grew 555 percent YoY in 2021. Vivo was the leader in this segment with a market share of 19 percent market share. Realme was the fastest growing brand in the smartphone ecosystem in 2021, according to the Counterpoint report. It captured the second position in Q4 2021 for the first time. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications leaked ahead of Feb 9 launch

Samsung leads overall mobile handset shipments

India’s overall mobile handset market grew 7 percent YoY in 2021. Samsung captured the top position in the handset market in 2021, taking 17 percent share. Feature phone shipments reached 86 million units to show flat growth in 2021. Itel led the feature phone market, taking 24 percent share followed by Lava, Samsung and Jio. Itel has been leading the feature phone market for the last two consecutive years.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said, “The Indian smartphone market witnessed high consumer demand in 2021, making it the best-performing year. This feat came in a year that witnessed supply constraints due to a multitude of reasons – a second and more virulent COVID-19 wave, global component shortages and price hikes due to these shortages. The high replacement demand fuelled by increasing smartphone affordability in the mid and high-price tiers due to promotions and discounts, as well as better financing options, led to an 11 percent YoY growth in 2021. The demand outstripped the supply in the last two quarters of 2021. During Q4 2021, the smartphone market declined 8 percent YoY. We expect the supply situation to get better going forward and reach normalcy by the end of Q1 2022.”

Commenting on the competitive landscape and pricing, Research Analyst Shilpi Jain said, “India’s smartphone market retail ASP (average selling price) grew 14 percent YoY in 2021 to reach its highest ever at $227. The price hikes in the budget segment due to component price rise, increasing focus of OEMs on the premium segment, and increased demand for mid-range and premium smartphones due to increasing uses and availability of financing options contributed to the increasing ASP. This resulted in the Indian smartphone market revenue crossing $38 billion in 2021, registering a growth of 27 percent YoY.”

On the developing manufacturing ecosystem, she added, “Local manufacturing bounced back, contributing 98 percent shipments in 2021, compared to 90 percent in 2020. The PLI scheme has been a great booster for the Indian mobile manufacturing ecosystem, attracting top players like Apple and Samsung to increase their ‘Make in India’ footprint and make India their export hub. Therefore, handset exports saw 26 percent YoY growth in 2021. Seeing the PLI scheme’s success in the mobile manufacturing ecosystem, the government has launched similar schemes for different product verticals like CIOT and IT hardware.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 31, 2022 7:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 31, 2022 7:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

MSI MAG Trident S mini gaming console design, key specs teased
News
MSI MAG Trident S mini gaming console design, key specs teased
Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in 2021: Counterpoint

Mobiles

Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in 2021: Counterpoint

Motorola Edge 30 Pro tipped to launch in India in February

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Pro tipped to launch in India in February

Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

Mobiles

Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

MeitY to train 85,000 people in chipset manufacturing via online class: Check webinar details

News

MeitY to train 85,000 people in chipset manufacturing via online class: Check webinar details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MSI MAG Trident S mini gaming console design, key specs teased

Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in 2021: Counterpoint

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

Motorola Edge 30 Pro tipped to launch in India in February

Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in 2021: Counterpoint

Mobiles

Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in 2021: Counterpoint
Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

Mobiles

Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM
Looking for best dating apps before Valentines Day: Here are top picks from Tinder, Bumble, more

Apps

Looking for best dating apps before Valentines Day: Here are top picks from Tinder, Bumble, more
Redmi Note 11 price in India may start from Rs 13,999, India launch next week

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 price in India may start from Rs 13,999, India launch next week
Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications leaked ahead of Feb 9 launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications leaked ahead of Feb 9 launch

हिंदी समाचार

Lava Probuds 2 TWS Review: अच्छी ऑडियो क्वालिटी और बैटरी बैकअप वाला ईयरबड्स

आ गया पावरबैंक का बाप! 3 हजार स्मार्टफोन को तीन बार करेगा फुल चार्ज

Oppo Reno 7 सीरीज की इंडिया प्राइस लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक, जानें डिटेल

भारत में लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई Redmi Note 11 और Redmi Note 11S की कीमत

BSNL यूजर के लिए खुशखबरी, अगस्त तक 4G सर्विस होगी रोल आउट

Latest Videos

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

MSI MAG Trident S mini gaming console design, key specs teased
News
MSI MAG Trident S mini gaming console design, key specs teased
Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in 2021: Counterpoint

Mobiles

Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in 2021: Counterpoint
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Motorola Edge 30 Pro tipped to launch in India in February

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Pro tipped to launch in India in February
Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

Mobiles

Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers