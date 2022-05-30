comscore Xiaomi may bring clamshell folding Flip Phone, similar to Galaxy Z Flip 3: All you need to know
Xiaomi may launch clamshell folding Flip Phone, similar to Galaxy Z Flip 3: Check details

Xiaomi’s Flip Phone may feature a horizontal camera module that is quite similar to the Google Pixel 6 in terms of design.

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new foldable smartphone that appears to resemble the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from Samsung. The Chinese smartphone maker has filed a patent with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration), giving us a look at its possible design.

As per images in the patent, Xiaomi’s Flip Phone may feature a horizontal camera module that is quite similar to the Google Pixel 6 in terms of design. The phone may house three cutouts for the image sensors, reports GizmoChina.

In addition, the smartphone may get a speaker grille on the bottom along with the SIM card tray and USB Type C charging port. On the right side, it may house the power button and volume rockers as well. There is no cutout on the foldable panel. Perhaps, Xiaomi will use its Camera Under Panel technology.

Xiaomi recently patented a foldable smartphone solution to reduce crease in the foldable devices. The company filed this patent with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) and it is titled “Support Structure of Flexible Screen, Flexible Screen Structure and Terminal Equipment”.

According to the documentation, this design includes two supporting structure for the flexible display panel. The second structure, which is close to the screen is deformable. Hence, when the device is closed, the display has a low chance of getting affected by a larger crease in the long run.

Foldable smartphones come in two different types — the first design folds out to be a tablet, whereas the second design resembles clamshell phones from the past. But both these designs have one thing in common and that is creases.

The company also officially introduced its first quad-curved waterfall screen concept smartphone on all four edges, which means there will be no port or buttons on any side of the device, this week.

Xiaomi said the aim is to “extend the limits of the display to infinity” and enable “a true, port-free unibody design”. The 88-degree hyper quad-curved screen design allows visual interfaces to flow over the phone’s surface like water.

(With inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: May 30, 2022 7:22 PM IST

