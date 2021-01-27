Last year, Xiaomi took the premium segment of smartphones seriously and came up with a variety of models in the Mi 10 category. India got to see the Mi 10, followed by the Mi 10T series phones and the recently announced Mi 10i midrange phones. With the Mi 11 announced in China a month ago, you would have assumed Xiaomi to focus all its efforts on the Mi 11 series, right? Well, it turns out the company has plans to give the ageing Mi 10 flagship one last hurrah before it is left to age. Also Read - Poco M3 India launch soon: Company releases teaser video

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some information on Weibo, confirming a new version of the Mi 10 slated to launch in China soon. There's no launch date mentioned for this one yet, and the tipster has no render or a full specifications sheet to share. However, he does confirm the presence of the Snapdragon 870 chipset powering the new model. He also shares tentative pricing, which is said to be around CNY 3500 (approximately Rs 40,000).

Refreshed Xiaomi Mi 10 coming soon

Xiaomi is yet to announce anything on this front formally and this leak is the only lead on the Mi 10 refresh we have got so far. Hence, we suggest you refrain for taking this Mi 10 leak seriously. That said, the competition is expected to heat up in the premium segment as more manufactures are willing to have a watered-down version of their very best phones at prices that are accessible. Xiaomi, therefore, wouldn't want to be left behind.

The Snapdragon 870 is a chip announced for this new class of “flagship-killer” phones. Compare the blueprints of the Snapdragon 870 with the Snapdragon 865 Plus and the only difference notable is the boosted clock speed for the performance core. In fact, the Snapdragon 870 is the only mobile chip in the world currently features a very high clock speed of 3.2GHz.

In terms of features, we speculate this “Mi 10 refresh” to be highly based on the Xiaomi Mi 10T that came late last year. In order to keep the prices low, Xiaomi could reuse its parts bin from the existing models. We won’t be surprised if this 2021 Mi 10 comes with a 120Hz LCD display, a 5,020mAh battery, a 64-megapixel main rear camera accompanied by three more “filler cameras”, and a 33W fast wired charging system.