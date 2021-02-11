There have been rumours related to a 2021 reboot of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G for a while but nothing concrete ever came out. The recent TENAA listing, however, reveals the design of the 2021 Mi 10 5G and some of its specifications. The new Mi 10 5G seems to be an affordable alternative to the Mi 11 flagship from this year, thanks to its use of the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The design is reminiscent of the Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 listed on Amazon with a "coming soon" banner ahead of India launch

Along with the 2021 Mi 10 reboot, there’s news on the Redmi K40 front. A recent BIS certification was given to the Redmi K40. This hints at Redmi bringing back its K series flagships to India this year after a gap year since the Redmi K20 series. Do note that the BIS certification isn’t a confirmation of an Indian launch – lots of international models get BIS certification but seldom launch here. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch audio products in India: Bluetooth speaker, neckband earphones teased

Details on 2021 Mi 10 5G emerge

Xiaomi seems to be reusing the Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition from China as the base for the updated model. The TENAA listing shows the familiar rear design for the 2021 model, complete with a vertically arranged quad-camera system. The front seems to be dominated by an edge-to-edge display with curved edges on either side. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 is a durable phone as revealed by new durability test: See how

The leak mentions the presence of a 6.67-inch display, which we assume could be the same as the one from Xiaomi Mi 10 5G from last year. We expect the display to use the same 90Hz AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Other details on the 2021 Xiaomi Mi 10 include a 4680mAh battery and Android 11 as the choice of the operating system. A previous 3C listing suggested a 33W wired charging system for this one.

However, the most crucial bit of information is the presence of the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The Snapdragon 870 is practically as capable as the Snapdragon 865 from last year, with the exception of an overclocked performance core. This could help Xiaomi keep the prices more approachable, unlike the pricier Mi 11 flagship.

Redmi K40 could be heading for India

We don’t know whether the 2021 Mi 10 5G will make it to India. However, a BIS certification certainly raises hopes for an Indian launch of the Redmi K40. The Redmi K40 appears to be a watered-down version of the Mi 11 flagship. It borrows the Mi 11’s design but is said to use the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

So far, Redmi India is yet to announce anything on that front officially. Hence, we suggest you should take these leaks with a pinch of salt. Xiaomi India is currently focused on launching the Redmi Note 10 series for the Indian market.