Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 7T Pro - Latest Comparison | BGR India

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi MI 10 5G smartphone recently. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone recently. The OnePlus 7T Pro is priced starting at Rs.53960 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi MI 10 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi MI 10 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a SCERRN-2 along with a resolution of 1440×3120 pixels. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G weighs 208 g and the OnePlus 7T Pro measures 206 grams.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G is available in 0 variants. The OnePlus 7T Pro also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi MI 10 5G is based on its different variants. Xiaomi MI 10 5G of 8GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of OnePlus 7T Pro of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. is of Rs.53960

Camera -The Xiaomi MI 10 5G has a 108MP ultra-clear primary sensor 13MP ultra wide-angle 2MP depth sensor 2MP macro lens main camera whereas, OnePlus 7T Pro has a Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi MI 10 5G has 20MP front camera. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7T Pro has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi MI 10 5G is powered by 4780mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 7T Pro of 4085mAh. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The OnePlus 7T Pro runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS.