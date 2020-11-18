Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi MI 10 5G smartphone starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro smartphone starting at Rs.119900 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi MI 10 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

Display and Design-The Xiaomi MI 10 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 6.68 inch along with a resolution of Super Retina XDR. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G weighs 208 g and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro measures 189g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Xiaomi Mi 10 5G - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Camera Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a A14 Bionic chip. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G is available in 2 variants. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 - Price in India, Specifications Compared

Price-The price range of Xiaomi MI 10 5G is based on its different variants. Xiaomi MI 10 5G of 8GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Pro of 64GB is of Rs.119900

Camera -The Xiaomi MI 10 5G has a 108MP ultra-clear primary sensor 13MP ultra wide-angle 2MP depth sensor 2MP macro lens main camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + main camera. On the front the Xiaomi MI 10 5G has 20MP Ultra-clear Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi MI 10 5G is powered by 4780mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 Pro of Magsafe Wireless charging. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Apple iPhone 12 Pro runs on ios 14.