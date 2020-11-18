Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi MI 10 5G smartphone starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Google also launched the Google Pixel 4A smartphone starting at Rs.29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi MI 10 5G and Google Pixel 4A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

Display and Design-The Xiaomi MI 10 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A comes with a 147.6 mm (5.81″) display along with a resolution of FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 443 ppi. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G weighs 208 g and the Google Pixel 4A measures 143g .

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G is available in 2 variants. The Google Pixel 4A also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi MI 10 5G is based on its different variants. Xiaomi MI 10 5G of 8GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of Google Pixel 4A of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.29999

Camera -The Xiaomi MI 10 5G has a 108MP ultra-clear primary sensor 13MP ultra wide-angle 2MP depth sensor 2MP macro lens main camera whereas, Google Pixel 4A has a 12 Megapixels main camera. On the front the Xiaomi MI 10 5G has 20MP Ultra-clear Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A has a 8MP wide-angle selfie front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi MI 10 5G is powered by 4780mAh as compared to the battery of Google Pixel 4A of 3140 mAh. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Google Pixel 4A runs on Android 10.