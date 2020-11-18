Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi MI 10 5G smartphone recently. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at Rs.54999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi MI 10 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

Display and Design-The Xiaomi MI 10 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78 inch along with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G weighs 208 g and the OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Xiaomi Mi 10 5G - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Camera Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G and OnePlus 8 pro both features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus 8 Pro also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 - Price in India, Specifications Compared

Price-The price range of Xiaomi MI 10 5G is based on its different variants. Xiaomi MI 10 5G of 8GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of Rs.54999

Camera -The Xiaomi MI 10 5G has a 108MP ultra-clear primary sensor 13MP ultra wide-angle 2MP depth sensor 2MP macro lens main camera whereas, OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens main camera. On the front the Xiaomi MI 10 5G has 20MP Ultra-clear Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi MI 10 5G is powered by 4780mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The Xiaomi MI 10 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.