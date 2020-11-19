Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi MI 10 5G smartphone starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi MI 10 5G and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 8T - Comparison with Specifications, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi MI 10 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels at a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G weighs 208 g and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite measures 186.00 grams.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi MI 10 5G is based on its different variants. Xiaomi MI 10 5G of 8GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is of Rs.42999

Camera -The Xiaomi MI 10 5G has a 108MP ultra-clear primary sensor 13MP ultra wide-angle 2MP depth sensor 2MP macro lens main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has a Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi MI 10 5G has 20MP Ultra-clear Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi MI 10 5G is powered by 4780mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite of 4,500mAh. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10 with One UI.