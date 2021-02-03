Xiaomi Mi 10i registers record-breaking sales of Rs 400 crore in 3 weeks

Mi 10i starting at Rs 20,999 is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones you can get in India right now. (Image: BGR India/Amritanshu Mukharjee)

has announced that the recently launched has crossed gross sales worth over Rs 400 crores in the country within three weeks of its launch. This has made it the company's best selling smartphone in India. To recall, Mi 10i 5G went on sale for the first time on January 7. Apart from this, the company also announced that the device has also become one of the most searched smartphones in January 2021 citing a report.

"With the launch of Mi 10i 5G, our aim was to deliver future proof technology and a perfect flagship experience. The response received during the first few weeks is a testimony to customers appreciating a 10 on 10 smartphone which combines a stellar camera setup featuring the 108MP primary camera along with class leading performance through Snapdragon™ 750G. As we continue to build the Mi Brand in India, we will focus on offering the latest and the best technology to our Mi Fans," said Manu Kumar Jain Global VP Xiaomi, MD Xiaomi India, in a press statement.

Mi 10i starting at Rs 20,999 is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones you can get in India right now. Moreover, it integrates flagship specifications like a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 108-megapixel camera at a mid-range price.

Xiaomi Mi 10i: Price

Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option and at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. The device is available in Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black and Atlantic Blue colour options, and can be purchased via Amazon, and Mi offline stores.

Xiaomi Mi 10i: Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10i sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive sync refresh rate and an NTSC 84 percent colour gamut. The display is also HDR and HDR10+ compliant. Both the front and back glass panels come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by the processor paired with an Adreno 619 GPU. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The device runs Google’s operating system with the company’s skin on top. Xiaomi India has promised that it will be rolling out OTA update soon. All of this is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other features include IP53 water and dust resistance rating, and 5G support.

Coming to the cameras, the Mi 10i sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 108-megapixel HM2 primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

Features Xiaomi Mi 10i Price Rs 21,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G OS Android 10 Display Custom-DotDisplay-6.67 inch-YES-2400 x 1080 Internal Memory up to 128GB Rear Camera 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,820 mAh